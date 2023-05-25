St. John's Northwestern Academies & DME Academy Announce Athletic Partnership

DELAFIELD, Wis., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25, 2023, St. John's Northwestern Academies (SJNA) and DME Academy announced an exciting new partnership between the two academic institutions.

Starting in 2023-24, SJNA and DME will work together to amplify the sports program at St. John's Northwestern Academies. Tweet this DME Academy / SJNA Partnership

Starting in the 2023-24 academic year, SJNA and DME will work together to amplify the sports program at St. John's Northwestern. The joint venture kicks off with 11-year NBA veteran Wesley Person, currently at DME Academy in Daytona, Florida, bringing the successful DME basketball academy to SJNA. This move is the beginning of what both academies expect to be a deeper relationship whereby DME Academy will lead and grow more sports programs at the SJNA campus in Delafield, Wisconsin.

"We are so excited to partner with DME Academy," said Bob Fine, President of SJNA. "They bring an instantly recognizable sports name to boost our already strong academic and athletic programs here at St. John's Northwestern. Together with DME, the program has never been in safer hands, and the power of the two brands will provide our student-athletes with a pathway for success both on and off the court."

The basketball brand of St. John's Northwestern will be on show this summer at the 2023 NBA Draft by Brandin Podziemski '21. The Lancer great is projected to be drafted in the first round, and was named the West Coast Conference (WCC) Co-Player of the Year during his time at Santa Clara University. At SJNA, Podziemski racked up over 2,000 career points, was a three-time All-State honoree, and in 2021 he earned the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Mr. Basketball, along with the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year.

DME Academy has quickly grown its Daytona campus from 75 to 225 full-time student-athletes over the past three years, built on a reputation of delivering a world-class experience. DME will be bringing in their elite admissions and recruiting team, which features an international arm, experienced coaches, support staff, relationships, and pathway opportunities for all student-athletes.

On the court, DME also brings with them a proven history of preparing players to excel in the top levels of the game. Just this season, DME Academy alumni Keegan Murray was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and has broken into the scene in a huge way, smashing the all-time record for made three-pointers by a rookie with 206.

"As DME continues to grow, it's essential to find the right partners that share our vision for providing a better experience for student-athletes. SJNA has a beautiful campus, academic success, great facilities, committed staff, and the shared belief that together we can accomplish more. We are ready to collaborate and bring the best of both institutions to the table," stated Dan Panaggio, Founder of DME Academy.

With the new partnership, student athletes who choose to join the "DME at SJNA" program will also have the opportunity to tap into SJNA's 140 years of academic excellence, including dual enrollment college and AP courses, STEM curriculum, leadership development, and a top-level aviation program.

To learn more or apply to be apart of the DME at SJNA partnership in Delafield, Wisconsin click here: https://sjnacademies.org/dme-at-sjna/.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Academies develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community through excellence in Academics, Leadership Skills, Spiritual and Character Development, and well-being through Athletic Activities and Healthy Life Habits. For more information, visit sjnacademies.org.

SOURCE St. John's Northwestern Academies