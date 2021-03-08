St. John's Northwestern Academies Announces $1 Million Challenge Match Gift To Support Military Academy Enrollment

John Leone, president and CEO of Bonney Forge, has been a member on the SJNA Board of Trustees since 2013. He and his family have been generous supporters of SJNA for decades. "The seed of what my son Rick accomplished was planted at the Military Academy. I am truly excited to honor him by providing a critically needed financial investment in the Military Academy that will create opportunity for many more young men and women. I look forward to doubling the value of every matching gift to achieve the $2 million goal of The Rick Leone Challenge Match Campaign," said John Leone.

The Rick Leone Challenge Match Campaign will support multiple areas including the newly created Rick Leone Scholars Program, tuition assistance for other Military Academy cadets, support of athletic programs, and other direct and indirect needs of St. John's Northwestern Military Academy. "The Rick Leone Challenge Match Campaign forms the basis to bring our strategic vision for the Military Academy to reality," said MG Paul Lima, President of St. John's Northwestern Academies. "I am humbled and encouraged by Mr. Leone's commitment to our mission. This gift will have a tremendous impact for the betterment of our Military Academy."

This campaign was named to honor Rick Leone, who sadly passed away in April 2012. As a cadet, Rick was a stand-out athlete, well-respected by his coaches, his teammates, and military leadership. In the years that followed, he courageously overcame a diving accident, which left him paralyzed. He developed into a talented businessman, excelled in his work and rose to senior leadership positions, and became an active wheelchair athlete and a tireless adventurer. "Throughout his life, Rick touched the lives of so many and inspired everyone he met. Rick is a great example for all our young cadets," said Michael Henn, SJNA Board Chair. "In honor of Rick and the Military Academy, my wife and I are pleased to announce our personal matching contribution of $100,000 to kick off the Campaign."

For further information about The Rick Leone Challenge Match Campaign or to donate, please visit www.sjnacademies.org/RickLeoneMatch, or call the Advancement Department of SJNA at 262-646-7184.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Academies develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community. For more information, visit www.sjnacademies.org.

SOURCE St. John's Northwestern Academies