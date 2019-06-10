St. Joseph's Children's Hospital First Children's Hospital in Southeast to Use Virtual Reality Visualization Platform

"The immersive technology provides our pediatric heart and brain surgeons with a never-before view of the anatomy and pathology of their patients' complex conditions," said Sarah Naumowich, president of St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. "With this cutting-edge digital tool, our surgeons have an unprecedented way to plan and strategize the best route for surgery."

With virtual reality headsets, surgeons are able to guide a patient through a 360-degree model of their heart or brain to illustrate the condition, treatment options and potential risks in greater detail than ever before.

"Being able to see what the doctor sees provides our patients and their families with a better understanding of the diagnosis, which helps alleviate some of the stress and anxiety that comes with preparing for brain or heart surgery," adds Naumowich.

For more information about the Surgical Theater Precision Virtual Reality™ technology at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, visit: StJoesKidsVR.org.

