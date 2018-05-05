St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa Hosts Prom Night for Patients

The special event was an all-day affair that included selecting gowns and suits from a dress shop set up in the hospital, professional hair and wig styling, and pampering by makeup artists. Like all proms, the evening included refreshments, keepsake photos, music and dancing.

"We host this annual event to not only create a very special experience for our patients and their families, but also to provide a sense of normalcy amongst an often stressful and scary chapter in their lives."

Attendees also received their very own light saber and experienced a surprise invasion from members of the Florida Garrison of the 501st Legion dressed as Star Wars characters.

To see highlights from St. Joseph's Children's Hospital's prom, visit: Facebook.com/StJosephsChildrens.

About St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

As Tampa's only dedicated children's hospital, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is committed to providing everything needed for the health and well-being of children. Part of the BayCare Health System, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital provides more acute medical and surgical pediatric care than all other hospitals in Hillsborough County. From the tiniest baby to the high school quarterback, patients are cared for by doctors who specialize in treating children, in surroundings designed exclusively for kids.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.baycare.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-josephs-childrens-hospital-in-tampa-hosts-prom-night-for-patients-300643247.html

SOURCE St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

Related Links

https://baycare.org/sjch

