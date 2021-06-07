St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa Hosts Special Car Pool Prom for its Patients

The Child Life team at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital organizes special events, like prom, in an effort to provide patients with experiences that they might not otherwise have due to treatment and hospitalization. The past year has been especially difficult for children living with serious illnesses.

"Many of these patients are at higher risk for COVID-19 infection and complications, so their families have had to take extra care to prevent exposure during the past year," said St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Operations Director Jimmy Baumgartner. "Giving these children an opportunity to experience this version of a prom was a great way to provide fun, joy and friendship, all in a safe environment."

The family friendly drive-thru experience featured tropical décor, activity stations, a splash zone, a dance station, family prom swag bag, and lots of fun. Waves, smiles and cheers of "this is awesome" filled the air.

Lucia Ferlita, age 8, is a patient in St. Joseph's Children's Hospital's Chronic-Complex Clinic and was excited to attend the event with her family. She is the only person living in the United States with a diagnosis of EMARDD, or early onset myopathy with areflexia, respiratory distress and dysphagia. Very little is known about this serious disease that has left her with low muscle tone and the need for a feeding tube to eat and a ventilator to breathe.

"Lucia chose to dress as her favorite Disney character, Moana, and even helped us pick out the decorations for our car," said Lucy's mother, Lisa Ferlita. "She had so much fun waving to familiar faces from the hospital as well as new, friendly faces. We were all treated like royalty and even Lucia's little brother, Anthony, had a great time."



