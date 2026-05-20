St. Joseph's Hospital's Clinical Teams Save Young Patient's Life After Critical Crash

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In fall 2025, 25-year-old Connor Dietrich arrived at BayCare's St. Joseph's Hospital fighting for his life after being struck by a car that crashed into a Ybor City establishment. The trauma team quickly mobilized, drawing on the expertise of multiple departments and the commitment of every clinician involved. What followed over the next few weeks was a testament to the power of collaborative care and clinical excellence that defines St. Joseph's Hospital. Months later, Dietrich returned to the hospital to thank the team that saved his life.

Connor Dietrich, center, with members of his care team at St. Joseph’s Hospital, highlighting the teamwork and coordination behind his ongoing recovery.

Dietrich's case involved multiple life-threatening injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, fractures to the tibia, clavicular and skull, and a spleen injury causing internal bleeding. The trauma team immediately coordinated with the emergency, interventional radiology, critical care, orthopedic and neurosurgery departments to deliver fast, comprehensive care.

"It was a race against time," said Donald Straub, DO, FACS, primary trauma surgeon on Dietrich's case. "Everyone came together — from the ER nurses to the ICU staff and respiratory therapists. Communication was constant, decisions were made quickly and every effort was focused on Connor's survival."

Compassion and expertise from every member of the team were evident throughout his care. The team prioritized keeping Dietrich's family informed, involved and supported at every stage.

Dietrich's parents experienced the hospital's exceptional quality of care firsthand. They recalled the harrowing trip from their home in Ft. Lauderdale to the west coast of Florida, arriving at St. Joseph's Hospital in one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

"We are forever grateful for the care Connor received at St. Joseph's Hospital," Karen Dietrich, his mother, said. "Dr. Straub and the entire trauma team did a remarkable job saving our son's life. We believe it was a blessing he was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital."

"It seemed like each nurse was better than the last, and that was a tall order because everyone was absolutely amazing," she added. "Every time they touched Connor, even though he was unaware, they spoke to him and told him what they were doing and apologized for having to do it. The compassion they showed was like none we have ever seen before."

Collaboration across departments was especially evident at critical moments. When it came time to reduce sedation and remove breathing support, the ICU care team and physicians made decisions together, balancing clinical expertise with the family's concerns. Dietrich's progress was monitored closely, with each step guided by coordinated care and constant communication.

After he gained consciousness, rehabilitation therapists began working with him to restore his ability to walk. Rehab therapists played a key role, working with him nearly every day over the course of 20 days.

A turning point in Dietrich's recovery came when the therapists introduced a virtual reality game. Activities like making sandwiches and hitting color-coded balls helped stimulate his cognitive function. During one session he began to show noticeable improvement in his short-term memory, recalling details of the game, and sharing them with his brother later in the day. This marked a major milestone, as previously he struggled to retain new memories for more than a few minutes.

From initially being unable to stand or sit up unassisted, Dietrich improved each day. His determination and the support of his rehab team, he ultimately walked out of St. Joseph's Hospital on his own, without the need for a walker or cane.

Dietrich returned to the hospital to thank the team involved in his care. His recovery stands as a powerful example of what is possible through coordinated care, clinical expertise and a shared commitment to patient outcomes.

For more information: St. Joseph's Hospital

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System