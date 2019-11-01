St. Jude Children's Research Hospital kicks off annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving holiday campaign, powered by world class brands and America's shoppers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® has announced the return of its annual holiday season St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, asking shoppers from all over the country to donate through their favorite in-store and online retailers and make their mark on ending childhood cancer. The collective effort of corporate partners coupled with support and donations of all sizes from consumers across the country helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Now in its 16th year, the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign has raised over $1 billion to help fund St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its research efforts, thanks in large part to at-register donations made by shoppers across the nation. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened over 50 years ago. St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

Throughout November and December, consumers are asked to support the campaign by shopping at over 60 leading national brands in retail, restaurants, travel, hospitality, media, and more. Additionally, individuals can join celebrities in showing their support for St. Jude and the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign on social media by sharing what they #GiveThanks for – from being with family to celebrating an accomplishment, or even just relishing a warm cup of coffee on a cold day – and tagging @StJude.

For the first time ever, the campaign will leverage Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) to create a more personal connection with the St. Jude mission for supporters across the country. The technologies will be used in conjunction with several experiential events that will take place during the holiday season, and throughout partner stores and online channels.

"The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is a holiday tradition that brings our caring celebrity friends, dedicated corporate partners and millions of goodhearted people together to support the children of St. Jude who are searching for hope," said Marlo Thomas, National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We continue to be humbled and grateful by everyone's response to this campaign, which helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food – because we believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

Supporting partners represent a cross-section of brands, including Best Buy; Domino's; HomeGoods; Ann Taylor; LOFT; Chili's Grill & Bar; KAY® Jewelers; AutoZone; New York & Company; Kmart; Dollar General; Williams Sonoma; Carnival Cruise Line; Pier 1; Brooks Brothers; Marshalls; Christopher & Banks; Stage Stores; TUMI; The Melting Pot Restaurants; Lancôme; Claire's; and HSN, to name a few.

During last year's campaign, Best Buy once again led all partners in funds raised, totaling a record $20.8 million.

"St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is so important and life-changing for so many families, that we're honored to continue supporting their work through the Thanks and Giving campaign," said Ray Sliva, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, Best Buy. "Our customers and employees have been incredibly generous over the past seven years, donating more than $80 million in our stores and online, and we're looking forward to championing their efforts again this year."

Corporate partners continue to find unique ways to engage associates and customers in their support for St. Jude – from in-store fundraising to cross-promotions, events and online/mobile features.

Other partner highlights include:

Domino's will offer a special St. Jude Meal Deal, which includes some of Domino's most popular menu items and a donation to St. Jude.

HomeGoods will offer its collection of limited edition, collectible snow globes.

KAY Jewelers and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry will offer its annual plush collection, inspired by St. Jude patient, Jordyn, and her father, Joel.

Williams Sonoma will offer its line of spatulas, inspired by St. Jude patient art, among other products that benefit St. Jude.

will offer its line of spatulas, inspired by St. Jude patient art, among other products that benefit St. Jude. Pottery Barn Teen will offer a line of specialty stainless steel water bottles designed by St. Jude supporters Laurie Hernandez , Genevieve Hannelius , Austin Mahone , Gus Kenworthy and Cody Simpson .

, , , and . Pottery Barn Kids will offer a line of several products to benefit St. Jude, including its popular Anywhere Chair and felt ornament collection.

Kmart will offer a special line of patient art-inspired gift wrap, as well as an ornament and bracelet.

JOANN will offer custom print fabric featuring St. Jude patient artwork. They will also host Make to Give events in-store and invite customers to create party confetti poppers in celebration of "No More Chemo" parties.

The campaign receives additional support from national theatre partners including Regal, Cinemark, AMC, Marcus Theatres, Malco and many others that showcase a star-studded St. Jude Thanks and Giving trailer on their screens. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines provide backing via in-flight video promotion, inclusion in their in-flight magazines and on social media.

"Our founder Danny Thomas once said, 'Those who work for the good are as those who do the good,' and that statement truly exemplifies the more than 60 partners, their employees and customers who generously open their hearts to support St. Jude throughout the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "During the holiday season, our partners seamlessly integrate St. Jude into their end-of-year plans, and offer an opportunity for millions of people to give to continue the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as we work to help children everywhere."

To join the fight against childhood cancer this holiday season:

Donate at stjude.org and visit the site to learn more.

Shop with participating businesses and donate at the register. Visit stjude.org for a complete list of partners.

Follow @StJude on social media and find a photo (or snap a new one) of what you #GiveThanks for this season. Then post the photo to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook tagging @StJude.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

