St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Named Health Non-Profit Brand of the Year for the 5th Year in a Row

"Achieving this recognition is a testimony to the love and deep support from our millions of donors and supporters for our lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children®," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "I want to thank all of the team members at St. Jude, ALSAC and our volunteers for the care and dedication they show on behalf of the patients and families of St. Jude every single day. I hope they see this recognition as reminder of the importance of their dedication toward achieving our founder's dream that 'no child die in the dawn of life.'"

More than 77,000 U.S. consumers ages 15 and over completed the survey in January and February 2018, and each respondent was asked to rate 40 randomly selected brands. Respondents for the survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in Harris Poll surveys. The data have been weighted to reflect the composition of the U.S. census. Brands were rated on measures of a brand's health, including familiarity, quality, emotional connection, trust, reputation and loyalty.

St. Jude is honored to be among this year's sister charities recognized by the Harris Poll and congratulates all of those recognized for their important work in making a difference in the world. To read more about the Harris Poll EquiTrend survey, visit theharrispoll.com/equitrend.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children®. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following St. Jude on Twitter (@stjude) and subscribing to its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

