St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Patient Honored by FedEx Express at 7th Annual Purple Eagle Ceremony

This year's Purple Eagle honouree is 10-year-old Mya, the granddaughter of 24-year FedEx team member Susie Rounds. Mya, who is undergoing treatment for sickle cell disease at St. Jude, was honored yesterday at an unveiling ceremony at TPC Southwind, home of the 61st Annual FedEx St. Jude Classic. The cargo plane, bearing the St. Jude logo, will be on display throughout the tournament and Mya's name will travel along the North Central region of the United States as a permanent fixture on the FedEx Cessna Caravan at the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

"The Purple Eagle program is a special way for FedEx to honor a St. Jude patient who is the child or grandchild of a FedEx team member and bring attention to the life-saving work being done by the hospital every day," said Bill West, Jr., Vice President of Supplemental Air Operations for FedEx Express. "It's been a privilege getting to know Mya and learn about her inspirational story, and we're honored to add her name to our Purple Eagle fleet."

"Mya was ecstatic when she learned that FedEx was naming the Purple Eagle plane after her," said Susie Rounds. "We are so thankful for the care she has received at St. Jude and appreciate all that they do in helping families like ours overcome this disease.

Sickle cell disease has been a research and treatment priority at St. Jude dating back to the founding of the hospital in 1962. Today, St. Jude has one of the largest pediatric sickle cell programs in the country with more than 850 patients, and will support World Sickle Cell Awareness Day on June 19 to help increase public knowledge and raise awareness about sickle cell disease.

"Thank you to FedEx and its employees for providing this unique opportunity to honor Mya, who represents all of the patients at St. Jude who are courageously battling life threatening diseases like sickle cell disease and cancer," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "FedEx employees have whole-heartedly embraced the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and are helping us raise the critical funds and awareness to find cures for some of the world's sickest children."

FedEx first became the title sponsor of the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 1986. The tournament has raised more than $38 million for St. Jude since 1970, when the hospital became the sole beneficiary. Because of dedicated supporters like FedEx, families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food—because St. Jude believes that all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date with a money-back guarantee.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $64 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain "absolutely, positively" focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following St. Jude on Twitter (@stjude) and subscribing to its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

