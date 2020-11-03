St. Louis Business Growth Company Named Platinum Winner in 2020 MarCom Awards

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarCom Awards is in the process of announcing winners in the 2020 creative competition for marketing and communication professionals. Abstrakt Marketing Group was named a Platinum Winner in the Digital Media category for their social content.

The MarCom Awards recognize the outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

"We're honored to have our 20th award in 2020 come from MarCom recognition," said Abstrakt Vice President of Marketing, Melanie Clark. "We pride ourselves on the eye-catching and engaging pieces we create, not only, for our client-partners but our own business, as well."

There are expected to be over 5,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and dozens of other countries in this year's competition. Entries receiving scores of 90-100 are Platinum Winners and in the past, only 15 percent of entries won Platinum. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

Winners will be announced through November 2nd as judges review the thousands of entries from throughout the world. Abstrakt's winning entry and a list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website at www.marcomawards.com/winners.

About MarCom

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations. Over the past few years, AMCP has given almost $300,000 to charitable causes.

About Abstrakt

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Abstrakt Marketing Group is a B2B lead generation company and business growth agency. For the last 11 years, they have offered multi-channel marketing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses that are looking to grow through Pipeline Lead Generation, Marketing Services and Salesforce Consulting.

