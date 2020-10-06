ST Math and Los Angeles Unified School District Partner to Bring Math Program District-Wide

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute has announced a partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District to bring ST Math® , MIND's patented approach to math instruction, to the largest school district in California, and second-largest school district in the nation. The program will impact over 240,000 students and 18,000 teachers across 600 schools.

MIND's partnership with LAUSD began over 20 years ago when 95th Elementary School implemented ST Math. In 1999, ST Math's first efficacy studies with that school were published. From there, ST Math expanded to other schools in the district which began to show improvements on California Standards Tests. Through the years, math scores continued to grow and philanthropic partners took notice. More than 30 foundations and companies have provided financial support to bring ST Math to LAUSD students and educators over the history of this partnership.

"MIND Research Institute has truly grown up with LAUSD," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "LAUSD has partnered with MIND for the twenty-two years that this organization has existed. That is why it is such an honor to see this partnership expand district-wide. This milestone speaks to the exemplary work LAUSD has done in mathematically preparing their students. I want to thank all of the educators, administrators, and donors who have contributed to this great partnership."

ST Math's nationwide effectiveness study meets What Works Clearinghouse QE and ESSA Tier 2 design requirements and has won numerous awards, including a Tech Edvocate Award in 2020 for Best Math App. ST Math was also in the first cohort of programs to be recognized by Digital Promise for their research-based design product certification.

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org .

