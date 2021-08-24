ST Math Launches New Features To Amplify Learning Recovery In The 2021-22 School Year

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute (MIND) today announced new features for its flagship program, ST Math® . As educators, students, and families return for the new 2021-2022 school year, ST Math can make a positive impact for students as we work toward learning recovery.

ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that teaches math the way the brain learns. The program's patented, neuroscience-driven approach is designed to drive deep conceptual understanding for learning recovery, and is proven over hundreds of studies to deliver repeatable results.

This school year, ST Math has been equipped with exciting enhancements to help teachers and students regain ground—in any classroom or distance learning model:

Improved console, including dashboard customization, so educators can see the most important metrics for their whole class—all at a single glance—to support student learning

Improved facilitation supports to help guide and deepen instruction, including game and objective information and tips to enhance student learning

Brand new games across 3rd, 4th and 5th grade, and curriculum enhancements improving alignment to standards

Curriculum management where teachers can reassign content and students can replay objectives

Enhancements to the ST Math Journey and Assignments features to increase teacher ability to customize the experience and guide deeper instruction

"Our colleagues at MIND Research Institute have been hard at work on new ST Math features designed to support the deep understanding that makes ST Math so powerful, and keep students learning on grade level," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "These improvements were based on feedback from our partners and help to make ST Math even better for millions of students."

ST Math is an excellent tool for schools and districts looking to supercharge their math instruction, and is an ideal fit under the requirements for ESSER funds. ST Math's nationwide effectiveness study meets What Works Clearinghouse QE and ESSA Tier 2 requirements. The program has won numerous awards, including a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution. ST Math was also in the first cohort of programs to be recognized by Digital Promise for their product certifications for research-based design and learner variability .

To learn more about ST Math's proven ability to make meaningful math learning happen and to learn about all the new features for the 2021-2022 school year, visit stmath.com/whats-new .

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org .

