ST Math Wins Tech Edvocate Award for Best Math App or Tool

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute has announced that ST Math® , MIND's patented approach to math instruction, has won a Tech Edvocate Award for Best Math App or Tool.

ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback.

ST Math was also a finalist this year in the Best Gamification App or Tool category. The complete list of 2020 Tech Edvocate Awards is available online. The finalists and winners were selected by a panel comprised of two edtech thought leaders, two PreK-12 teachers, one college professor, two K-12 administrators, one college administrator, and two PreK-12 parents.

"All of us at MIND are delighted to be recognized with a Tech Edvocate Award for ST Math," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Research Institute. "This marks our first award for the new version of ST Math launched for the 2020-2021 school year, and it is a great honor for our talented team."

ST Math has been proven effective while distance learning , in the classroom, or at home. By design, it's just as powerful a learning tool outside the classroom as it is inside of it.

ST Math's nationwide effectiveness study meets What Works Clearinghouse QE and ESSA Tier 2 design requirements, and the program has won numerous awards. ST Math was also in the first cohort of programs to be recognized by Digital Promise for their research-based design product certification.

Learn more about the new features for this school year in this video or visit www.stmath.com/whats-new .

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems.

