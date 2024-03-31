St. Petersburg College Addresses Mental Health of Law Enforcement Professionals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Petersburg College's Applied Mental Health Certificate for Law Enforcement program is making strides to address mental health among first responders.

The new program equips law enforcement professionals and first responders with essential tools to navigate mental health issues within the community while managing the inherent stressors of their roles.

It's an often overlooked, yet prevalent, issue. A 2022 study found that one in three law enforcement officers experience symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during their careers. The same study also reveals a higher suicide rate for police officers than deaths in the line of duty.

Through the program, officers will gain skills and knowledge to navigate complex mental health situations, both in their own ranks and within the communities they serve. They'll become mental health liaisons in their departments who are building stronger connections with their peers and in their communities.

"This program isn't just about protecting the community; it's about protecting those who protect us," said Dr. Tonjua Williams, President of St. Petersburg College. "By equipping law enforcement and first responders with knowledge and skills, we can help create a safer and more empathetic environment in the community."

The program covers a wide range of topics, including mental health sensitivity and practical application of psychological concepts. It equips officers with counseling skills and interview techniques to effectively support people experiencing mental health crises. They learn to identify mental health issues that need assessment in professional practice and skills to successfully navigate peers to a higher level of care.

"This program marks a significant step in making sure people facing mental health challenges get the understanding and assistance they deserve," said Jonathan Vazquez, President of the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association and an experienced officer with 15 years of service and an Army veteran.

The first cohort in the program includes 14 officers from Tampa Bay area police departments, including the St. Petersburg Police Department. They will complete their training in Summer 2024, and recruitment for the program's second cohort is currently underway.

About St. Petersburg College

Founded in 1927, St. Petersburg College (SPC) is Florida's first two-year college. Regionally accredited and nationally recognized, SPC offers more than 200 degree, certificate and transfer programs, including many high-demand, high-skill, industry-recognized workforce certifications. The College's career-focused curriculum is created with input from industry experts to provide students with real-world skills needed to meet the needs of today's employers.

SOURCE St. Petersburg College