St. Petersburg College Prepares Students for High-Demand Jobs in the Semiconductor Industry

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Petersburg College is collaborating with companies and CEOs in the semiconductor industry to design a curriculum for job opportunities as a semiconductor technician.

The semiconductor industry continues to grow, especially in Florida. The tiny semiconductor chip enables the function of the technology devices that power our daily lives — including cell phones, biomedical devices, cars, and even refrigerators. As demand for technology grows, the number of jobs grows too.

Short-term workforce training and certificate options are part of St. Petersburg College's Engineering, Manufacturing, and Building Arts programs that provide cutting-edge skills, hands-on training and industry certifications.

"Our region has an urgent need for a highly skilled technician workforce that blends foundational skills with Industry 4.0 knowledge," said Jackie Skryd, DBA, St. Petersburg College's Vice President of Workforce Development and Corporate Partnerships.

St. Petersburg, Florida-based semiconductor chip manufacturer Plasma-Therm has partnered with St. Petersburg College's Workforce, Community, & Corporate Partnerships team to develop a talent pipeline for technician-level employees. Plasma-Therm CEO Abdul Lateef has served on SPC's advisory committees, presented in its classrooms, and hired its graduates.

"We want to bring the discussion of semiconductor and manufacturing to the forefront, dispelling the notion that these are old-fashioned factory jobs," Lateef said.

The partnership addresses a critical need throughout the semiconductor industry. It develops a talent pool that matches the needs of the industry, while helping students train for jobs that will help them earn more money and improve their lives.

"By forging strong partnerships with Plasma-Therm and other local industry leaders, we are positioned to create a strong pipeline of skilled and certified local technicians in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors," said Skryd.

Plasma-Therm and others in its industry are looking for a range of employees, from skilled technicians with certificates to engineering graduates with two- and four-year degrees. St. Petersburg College's curriculum will also offer progression pathways to advanced-level careers and high-wage jobs in the engineering technology field.

