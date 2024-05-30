St. Pölten UAS: Networking Meeting of the Higher Education Area

St. Pölten UAS Hosts 33rd EURASHE Annual Conference

Every year, the European Association of Institutions in Higher Education (EURASHE) brings together representatives of the higher education sector in order to discuss and design a common path in important matters for the present and future of education. This year's meeting was held at the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences. The focus of the event was on transnational collaborations between higher education institutions and on cooperation with the business world and society. More than 200 experts from all over Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East took part.

ST. PÖLTEN, Austria, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EURASHE, the European Association of Institutions in Higher Education, features approximately 600 universities, universities of applied sciences, university colleges, and similar institutions that conduct primarily professional higher education and applied research.

Important Voice in the European Higher Education Area

"In order to come up with solutions to the diverse challenges of our times, it is necessary for us to integrate the knowledge and experiences of various fields and to further develop our creativity. In most cases, individual higher education institutions can generate only little impact unless they pool their forces. Therefore, international partnerships and university alliances are decisive for future-oriented development", emphasises St. Pölten UAS CEO Hannes Raffaseder who is the current President of EURASHE. St. Pölten UAS is also the coordinator of the European University Alliance E³UDRES².

„Regarding higher education institutions it's important that we have a diversity of voices in Europe and EURASHE is a very important voice for the universities of applied sciences. They bring in a different perspective. Typically they are very rooted in the local or regional context. They are close to the labour market and they are very innovative. So we need EURASHE to bring in their perspective and come up with new ideas on how we can make transnational cooperation work better at European level", says Sophia Eriksson Watershoot, Director for Youth, Education and Erasmus+ from the European Commission.

"I am happy to have our conference here in St. Pölten. The conference is different each year, and that is what makes EURASHE conferences so interesting. Here at this new campus, people get a feel of how fast changing this sector is. And we had a great diversity of people at the conference this year including guests from all around the world like North America, Asia, and the Middle East", says John Edwards, Secretary General of EURASHE.

33rd EURASHE Annual Conference

https://www.eurashe.eu/events/annual-conference-2024

https://www.eurashe.eu

Contact:

Mark Hammer

[email protected]

+43 2742 313 228 ext. 269

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735639/St_Polten_University_Logo.jpg