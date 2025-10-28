St. Regis and Ladurée Bring a Taste of Parisian Charm to the Holidays Across the U.S.

From New York to San Francisco, the legendary patisserie brings French elegance to St. Regis holiday traditions, enriching the brand's storied legacy as the House of Celebration.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts unveils an exclusive partnership with Ladurée, the legendary Parisian patisserie. The storied St. Regis Afternoon Tea tradition, introduced by Caroline Astor more than a century ago, will be elevated with Ladurée's world-famous macarons, bespoke tea blends, and festive confections at multiple St. Regis properties after a beloved seasonal presence at The St. Regis New York in 2024. For 2025, guests visiting select St. Regis US destinations in Washington, D.C., Deer Valley, Bal Harbour, San Francisco, and New York will savor a co-branded menu that marries French art de vivre with St. Regis' legacy of celebration.

St. Regis and Ladurée

"The St. Regis brand's founding family, the Astors, embraced the holidays as a time to gather loved ones in spectacular style, a season that reflected their sense of heritage and glamour," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "That legacy continues today as we celebrate the art of gathering and the timeless family traditions that define the St. Regis experience. Our collaboration with Ladurée brings this story to life in a fresh and inspired way, blending the iconic Parisian patisserie's artistry with the timeless rituals that define St. Regis."

Together, St. Regis and Ladurée reimagine the holiday season with immersive décor that transforms the lobby into a tableau of refinement and wonder. Towering tree sculptures are adorned with macaron-inspired ornaments and deep verdant velvet ribbons, while twinkling lights cast a warm, celebratory glow. Wreaths and garlands in rich seasonal hues weave through the spaces, evoking tradition and grandeur. Guests are invited to discover a bespoke holiday macaron cart, offering Ladurée's celebrated confections for indulgence on the spot or as exquisite gifts in collectible co-branded boxes.

"Ladurée and St. Regis share a devotion to ritual, beauty, and the art of gathering," said Katina Dermatas, CEO of Ladurée US. "This collaboration feels especially meaningful, as it allows us to bring our Parisian patisserie into a setting that has long defined celebration and elegance, creating moments of delight for guests during the most festive time of year."

This holiday collaboration will debut across select St. Regis properties from November 5, 2025, through January 4, 2026. In New York, San Francisco, and Bal Harbour, guests can experience the full expression with Afternoon Tea rituals, Ladurée macaron carts, and festive décor. The St. Regis Deer Valley will feature a macaron cart slopeside, and The St. Regis Washington DC will host the cart beneath its glowing Florentine gold ceilings. Across each destination, the partnership creates a series of celebratory moments united by the glamour and artistry of St. Regis, the House of Celebration.

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook.

St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT LADURÉE

Founded in 1862, Ladurée is an internationally renowned brand, always bringing savoir-faire to its locations worldwide, an expert in the French Art de Vivre celebrating its Parisian heritage and gourmand expertise. Ladurée is known for its iconic macaron, whimsical tea salons, and as the founder of the first tea salon ever created in Paris. A unique and precious Maison, Ladurée continues its rich legacy one macaron at a time.

For more information, visit us and follow Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.