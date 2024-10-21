ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS CELEBRATES THE MILESTONE OPENING OF ITS 60TH PROPERTY, THE ST. REGIS ON THE BUND, SHANGHAI

The new St. Regis address weaves the brand's timeless glamour and signature rituals into the vibrant tapestry of the iconic Bund area

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced the highly anticipated opening of The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai. Unveiled as the brand's 60th property globally and the second in Shanghai, the hotel marks a significant milestone that underscores the distinct legacy of one of the world's most storied luxury brands. Owned by Pacific Eagle Real Estate, the hotel offers guests a fresh perspective on signature rituals, St. Regis Butler Service, and refined dining in one of Shanghai's most historic areas.

"The opening of The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai marks a pivotal moment in the brand's expansion, as we celebrate the debut of our 60th property globally," said Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts. "As one of the world's most iconic luxury brands, St. Regis continues to set the standard for exceptional service and timeless elegance at the best addresses worldwide. With this milestone, we continue to offer our discerning guests unparalleled experiences on the Bund, blending the rich cultural heritage of Shanghai with the signature rituals and bespoke service that define St. Regis."

Poised along the storied Bund, The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai offers unrivaled vistas of the Huangpu River and the Pudong skyline. Set amidst one of the city's most historic quarters, the hotel serves as a gateway to Shanghai's most distinguished landmarks, including Yu Garden, Nanjing Road Walkway, Oriental Pearl Tower, and Shanghai Museum. Situated near The Bund Finance Center, the hotel is also conveniently located 17 kilometers from both the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and 41 kilometers from Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Inspired by the rich culture and identity of Shanghai, the hotel's exterior is a refined collaborative design between Norman Foster and Heatherwick Studio. Inside, the hotel's design blends the opulence of Art Deco, emblematic of 1920s Shanghai, with intricate Su embroidery and delicate magnolia motifs, enveloping guests in a narrative of artistic elegance and cultural refinement. The hotel houses 72 original artworks by renowned artists, including Legend of Shanghai by Ma Tianyu and Splendid Orient by Shi Qi, which are gracefully displayed throughout.

The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai presents 192 exquisitely appointed guest rooms, including 13 suites ranging from 118 to 288 square meters, each offering residential-style accommodations with sweeping views of the Huangpu River and the historic Bund area. Each guest room is designed with the guests' comfort in mind and complemented by thoughtful touches throughout, serving as a space where guests can relax and admire the Shanghai-inspired design details featured across the room. Guests will also enjoy the St. Regis Butler Service, a signature offering that provides each guest with personalized and anticipatory attention.

The hotel offers exceptional culinary journeys through its distinct venues. Celestial Court, the hotel's exclusive Chinese restaurant, is designed for high-end gatherings and celebrations, serving a fusion of Huaiyang cuisine in its spacious dining area and private dining rooms. The St. Regis Brasserie offers a vibrant all-day dining experience, where guests can enjoy breakfast with local Chinese and international flavors, while lunch and dinner feature Western grills and fresh seafood. At The St. Regis Bar, a refined homage to its New York origins, guests are invited to indulge in a collection of curated cocktails, including the hotel's interpretation of the St. Regis Bloody Mary, the brand's signature cocktail that is unique and different at every St. Regis destination around the world. 'The Bund Snapper' artfully blends Shanghai's five spices with Zaolu, the traditional Shanghai rice wine vinegar, and balanced by the subtle aroma of osmanthus, creating a unique flavor that embodies the city's essence. The Drawing Room, set to open by the end of the year, will serve as a hub where guests can indulge in light meals and refreshments, as well as enjoy the signature traditions of St. Regis, including Afternoon Tea and a nightly evening ritual Champagne Sabrage.

The St. Regis Spa provides guests with a serene retreat from the vibrant energy of the city, boasting expansive facilities including three luxurious private spaces over 140 square meters each. The spas blend modern skincare technology with ancient wellness wisdom, providing personalized treatments to rejuvenate body and mind. The hotel also features a fitness center for complimentary 24-hour access to state-of-the-art workout equipment.

With nearly 1,100 square meters of event space, including a grand 720 square-meter Astor Ballroom and three function rooms, The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai, is an ideal venue for both intimate gatherings and large-scale events.

"We are thrilled to continue the storied legacy of St. Regis with the debut of The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai, the thirteenth address in our expanding portfolio of St. Regis hotels in Greater China," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. "The Bund is a blend of Shanghai's rich history and dynamic modernization, where the cluster of historical buildings juxtaposes the modern skyline of Pudong. From this iconic location, the hotel sets to embody the timeless elegance and impeccable service inspired by the Astor family, offering an unparalleled experience to both our loyal guests and the next generation of luxury travelers."

