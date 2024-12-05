AN ICONIC REVIVAL: W PRAGUE DEFINES A NEW ERA OF LUXURY LIFESTYLE HOSPITALITY IN CENTRAL EUROPE

The first W Hotels location in the Czech capital reinvigorates a storied landmark with a blend of old-world opulence and bold new concepts, capturing Prague's rich history and furthering the brand's dynamic expansion across Europe

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the highly anticipated unveiling of W Prague, marking the brand's entry into the Czech Republic and the start of a new chapter for the former Grand Hotel Evropa, a renowned Art Nouveau-style property. With the brand's signature, distinct approach to luxury, W Prague joins newly unveiled and celebrated European gems such as W Rome and W Budapest, redefining luxury lifestyle hospitality. The hotel blends Prague's heritage-filled legacy with contemporary touches through a trifecta of distinct design, elevated service, and dynamic culinary offerings and experiences, making W Prague the new social soul of the city.

Located on Wenceslas Square, W Prague revitalizes the former and famed hotel, once a witness to many historical moments and a pioneer of innovation in the 1900s. With its forward-thinking design and progressive spirit, the hotel now presents a modern and sophisticated setting for the next generation of luxury travelers. The hotel offers 161 stylishly appointed guestrooms and suites, including the WOW Bohemia Duplex, the signature W Lounge, and the Above Rooftop bar with sweeping cityscape views, all influenced by city's storied history and culture.

"As we debut W Prague, we're not just opening a new hotel – we are breathing new life into one of the city's most iconic landmarks," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "W Prague fuses the enchanted history of the storied destination with bold, visionary design, creating an experience that both honors the city's deep cultural legacy and embraces its vibrant, modern energy. This opening is a further representation of W Hotels' momentum in Europe and beyond, setting a fresh standard for what luxury can mean in the heart of such a beloved city."

Authentic, Impactful Design

Internationally acclaimed architects Benoy and award-winning global design firm AvroKO's London Studio, in collaboration with local designers Chapman Taylor, have reimagined one of the city's most iconic landmarks drawing inspiration from Prague's cultural richness and the building's Art Nouveau roots. The color palate utilizes the original tones of the protected heritage building, including natural earthy hues of yellow, beige, terracotta, dark grey, and a unique green for the stucco decorations. In conjunction with the meticulous restoration, a new chapter has been created with the addition of a 9-story contemporary elliptical shaped wing, designed by architectural studio DAM.

Further inspiration came from the magical concept of the 'Elixir', symbolizing a blend of tradition and innovation, nature and industry, and reality and fantasy. With Prague often referred to as the 'City of Gold', this golden elixir theme is woven throughout the design, from the enchanting façade to the inviting communal areas through to the W Hotels totem, guiding guests between the heritage building and contemporary wing. Adding to this transformative experience is the 'Fantastical Garden', inspired by the dreamlike art of Czech artist Alphonse Mucha. The design incorporates whimsical and escapist elements through both wings, inviting guests on a journey of discovery and wonder. Connecting the heritage building and new wing, the corridor is draped with a unique 'Fantastical Garden' faux embroidery by London based Studio, Adam Ellis, inspired by elements of a magical garden. Guests are transported through the visually stunning passage by a variety of flora and fauna embellishments including tall grasses, weaving botanicals, hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies enhanced by floral chandeliers created by Preciosa Lighting.

Encapsulating the hotel's vision of both tradition and modernity, the hotel's 161 distinctive guestrooms, including 23 suites, feature striking colors and reflective textures, creating a refined ambiance. The E-WOW Suite on the 8th floor echoes the architecture of the new building whilst embracing Art Nouveau styles partitioning the room for guests to recharge, entertain, and work. The WOW Bohemia Duplex in the heritage building features restored beams and decorative arch windows, finished in a deep grenache color palette. An oversized curtain lends a theatrical air that accentuates the suite's double height ceilings, while creating a sanctuary on the upper floor. Skylights allow natural light into the restored loft-like space and plaster finished walls hark back to building's illustrious legacy.

Transformational Hotel Artworks and Installations

The striking art and glass installations at W Prague, curated by Adam Ellis Studio and local artists, are designed to enhance the guest experience and spark meaningful conversations. Highlights include the psychedelic wall art at the bar, Bisou, and a fantastical garden mural by Michael Škapa which is the centerpiece of W Lounge Garden. Additionally, KLIMCHI, will open its first boutique store at W Prague, showcasing elegant Bohemian glassware including a curated collection for W Lounge and Minus One. The restored atrium, with stucco details from 1905 and illustrations from 1925, now shines with a stunning crystal installation by Preciosa Lighting and Pavla Doležalová. Symbolizing Bohemian heritage, the handcrafted crystals come alive in a mesmerizing 'dripping' effect, beautifully transforming the space.

A Fantastical Culinary Journey

Transforming Prague's culinary landscape, extraordinary flavors blend tradition with experimentation, offering an unrivalled journey that caters to every mood, day or night. W Prague invites guests to explore a myriad of venues, each offering a unique and memorable dining experience.

Once the epicenter for Prague socialites in the 1920s, the hotel will see the revival of the iconic Grand Café, partnering with Monaco based restaurateur, Riccardo Giraudi. Le Petit Beefbar at Grand Café is an upscale bistro that breaks from the traditional codes of steakhouses and focuses on sharing concepts with premium and local meats, drawing inspiration from global palettes and recipes.

Located on the ground floor in the contemporary wing, W Lounge is the social hub of the hotel which seamlessly transitions from a tranquil morning retreat to a lively evening hotspot. The inviting and relaxing space with furnishings in soft blues, greens, and terracotta spills out onto a lush interior terrace – W Lounge Garden – which embraces nature and offers a secret escape from the buzzing city. Guests and locals alike can enjoy sharing plates and signature cocktails while the Music Curator, Adriana Mižigárová, sets the tone for the night. In contrast, Bisou offers a sanctuary of tranquility and is the ideal space to meet friends and sip and enjoy coffee, local wines, and champagne.

Set against the striking Prague skyline, the Above Rooftop is a seasonal outdoor terrace which is poised to be the capital's go-to destination during spring and summer. With refreshing drinks, great food, and curated beats, the Above Rooftop offers a perfect combination of relaxation and energy.

Minus One, nestled in the basement, invites guests to discover a variety of immersive experiences as they meander through the space. A premium cocktail scene, curated by award-winning mixologist Jan Šebek, boasts a menu featuring both innovative cocktails and a signature selection of reimagined classics. The ambiance transitions seamlessly into a performance and lounge venue, where a warm glow radiates from the gold-plastered ceiling and terracotta hues, creating an inviting atmosphere for events and social gatherings. Tucked away, a hidden speakeasy enveloped in floor-to-ceiling drapery offers a secluded haven for those seeking a nightcap in a more intimate setting. Finally, a room adorned with lacquered shelves in a deep forest green and the soft shimmer of the golden ceiling provides an enclave for private tastings. Each corner of Minus One presents a distinct design narrative, crafting an anthology of sensory delights for the discerning traveler.

An Urban Sanctuary

Tucked away, the AWAY Spa provides a serene escape from the lively city. Taking center stage is the brand's stunning signature WET pool, offering a tranquil oasis. Guests can indulge in a comprehensive thermal suite experience featuring access to a sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and the All Seasons Water Journey, a multisensory immersive experience where guests can encounter environments that replicate the sensations of all four seasons. The AWAY Spa boasts a beauty bar and five treatment rooms, including one couple's room. Services offered include luxurious treatments such as the brand's signature De-Stress massage, designed to release tension, soothe tired muscles, and provide deep relaxation with calming aromas. For fitness enthusiasts, the brand's signature gym, FIT is equipped with state-of-the-art Matrix equipment and Fitness on Demand offerings. Guests can also connect with locals and explore the city at a faster pace by joining the local running club.

