St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Makes Jordanian Debut With The Opening Of The St. Regis Amman

AMMAN, Jordan, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of The St. Regis Amman, marking the debut of the iconic luxury brand in the Kingdom of Jordan. Extending the legacy of the Astor family from Fifth Avenue in New York to Amman's 5th Circle, The St. Regis Amman seamlessly blends the sophistication and heritage of the original St. Regis hotel in New York with Jordan's rich Bedouin culture. Now, the brand's renowned Butler Service, rich traditions and rituals will help usher in a new era of luxury in Jordan's capital city.

Guest rooms at newly opened St. Regis Amman draw inspiration from the St. Regis brand’s rich history as well as Bedouin-Jordanian culture.

"The debut of St. Regis in Amman truly marks a milestone for the brand as it continues to grow in the most sought-after destinations around the globe," said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "Jordan is an extraordinary destination that has long mesmerized global travelers with its incredible energy, offering a vibrant mix of history, culture and tradition. From the city's best address, The St. Regis Amman provides guests with a gateway to a breathtaking and diverse country, from bustling Amman to Petra's striking rose-gold façades and Wadi Rum's vast sandscapes, all while offering the exquisite experiences for which St. Regis is known."

Elegant Design and Opulent Accommodations

Drawing inspiration from the brand's rich history as well as Bedouin-Jordanian culture, Perkins Eastman, design architects, and interior designers, Hirsh Bedner Associates, blend exquisite details with contemporary charm. Opulent décor and plush interiors are accentuated by bespoke elements such as a striking grand staircase and delicately designed chandeliers, while subtle nuances help to highlight elements unique to the destination, including the Dead Sea and sculpted rose stones of Petra. An exquisite art collection adorns the corridors and public spaces, a thoughtfully curated ensemble of the creative expression of highly talented artists from Jordan and the Levant region. A captivating mural named The Arabian Horses is found in The St. Regis Bar, paying homage to one of the brand's signature design elements. The mural, inspired by the majesty of legendary Arabian horses, pays tribute to the history of Jordan's Hashemite Kingdom its struggles, triumphs and sought-after horses from the early days of Bedouin tribes in the 18th and 19th centuries.



The magnificent 16-story hotel offers 260 lavishly appointed guestrooms, suites and serviced apartments, all which offer breathtaking views of the city, luxuriant comfort and intuitive amenities. The St. Regis Amman offers the renowned hallmarks of the St. Regis brand, including St. Regis Butler Service, which provides anticipatory service and allow each guest's stay to be customized according to personal tastes and preferences.

Distinctive Culinary Experiences and Classics Recrafted

The St. Regis Amman welcomes guests on a culinary journey that defines the art of taste-making and seduces the senses with fresh produce, simple aromas and the buzz of a fashionable society. Mercado Andaluz, the first Spanish restaurant in the city, offers Andalusian cuisine that has been deeply influenced by Southern Spain. Mediterranean products are used in creative menus, and the farm-to-table concept including the "Art of Paella", is showcased with all the flair and finesse that one expects from an Andalusian cuisine. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant is the place to start the day, simply take a break from work or usher in the night. Tamara offers Levantine cuisine focused on seafood and organic produce infused with the region's flavors and specializes in simple, yet tasteful, coastal dishes prepared and served in sharing style.

The hotel also houses the Tea Lounge where guests are invited to enjoy the brand's signature Afternoon Tea, which includes a bespoke Tiny Teas for younger guests as well as curated locally inspired take on the classic rigutal. The iconic St. Regis Bar is inspired by the King Cole Bar at the brand's flagship in New York, where the world-renowned Bloody Mary cocktail was born in 1934. Jameed Mary is The St. Regis Amman's intriguing new twist to this signature cocktail, getting its name and unique flavor from Jameed, a salty, hardened locally produced yoghurt inspired by the Bedouin – Jordanian tradition and a key ingredient of Jordan's national dish, Mansaf. Presented in an elegant and traditional set of handcrafted Jordanian pottery, Jameed Mary provides a tangible link between the heritage St. Regis and the destination.

The Finest Address for Bespoke Events

The St. Regis Amman boasts an elegant Astor Ballroom, which features a dedicated entrance and as the largest pillarless ballroom in the city offers an exceptional venue for iconic celebrations and bespoke events. From intimate events to extravagant galas to business meetings of any scale and size, the hotel offers choice and flexibility with four meeting rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Informed by the brand's legacy of celebration from the Gilded Age to the present day, each event at The St. Regis Amman is thoughtfully curated and complemented with exceptional service.

Rejuvenation for the Body and Soul

The St. Regis Amman's Iridium Spa features seven treatment suites providing private luxury and pampering from revitalizing facials to soothing massages. St. Regis Signature treatments – the Chakra Balancing Massage and the V-shape Face Lift restore and fortify the body, mind and soul. Guests can work out at the exclusive St. Regis Athletic Club, featuring a range of sophisticated cardio and strength equipment, unwind with a yoga session, or enjoy a relaxing swim in the outdoor pool.

"The opening of The St. Regis Amman represents a meaningful commitment from Marriott International to bring an unparalleled level of exceptional luxury and intuitive service to the Kingdom of Jordan," said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "Amman is a vibrant destination that continues to grow in popularity and The St. Regis Amman represents an exciting moment for us as we continue to expand our luxury footprint in the region. The launch of The St. Regis Amman is the latest stage of the collaboration between Marriott International and Eagle Hills Development in Jordan, and we look forward to offering guests an unparalleled experience befitting of the destination and true to the St. Regis legacy."

"Eagle Hills Jordan is pleased to strengthen its relationship with Marriott International and to introduce yet another globally renowned brand to Jordan," said Abdallah Al Fraihat, Executive Director of Eagle Hills Jordan. "As the leading developer in the Kingdom, we are proud to introduce higher standards of hospitality and launch Amman's newest luxury landmark; The St. Regis Amman, which is the third collaboration between Marriott International and Eagle Hills Jordan."

For more information about The St. Regis Amman, please visit: www.stregisamman.com

