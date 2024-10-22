St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Unveils Bold New Vision for Luxury Resorts with The St. Regis Longboat Key: A Milestone Arrival on Florida's Gulf Coast

The largest development on the Island in half a century, The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort introduces the brand's first-ever Pool Butler and exclusive partnerships with Vilebrequin & La Mer

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the opening of The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort, a beachfront sanctuary developed by Unicorp National Developments, with architectural design by 10 Design and interiors by Hirsch Bedner Associates ("HBA Miami") and Dutch East Design. Located on Sarasota's coveted barrier island, the resort stands as the largest development on Longboat Key in half a century. Setting a new standard for coastal luxury and personalized service on Florida's Gulf Coast, The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort exemplifies the brand's dedication to elevating the world's most exclusive destinations.

"St. Regis is proud to celebrate a remarkable 120-year legacy, offering the 'best address' in the world's most captivating destinations," said Jenni Benzaquen, SVP of St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, and Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts. "We are excited to bring the renowned St. Regis experience to Longboat Key, known for its breathtaking natural beauty, spectacular beachfront and vibrant social scene. St. Regis is synonymous with timeless elegance and exquisite experiences, and we look forward to welcoming guests to another iconic destination in our global portfolio."

Unrivaled Amenities & Offerings

Nestled on Sarasota's barrier island, The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort spans 18 acres of pristine white sand beachfront, offering exclusive access to 800 feet of private beach. Dotted with soaring palms and lush planting, the leafy central courtyard, known as "The Pools," features an array of swimming pools, luxury loungers and personal cabanas offering tranquility and privacy. The area includes a family-friendly Resort Pool, a jacuzzi and a Winding River, while the adults-only Serenity Pool provides a relaxing retreat with a cascading waterfall. Additionally, guests can enjoy the personalized services of a dedicated Pool Butler, a first for the brand, who will dive in to assist with guests' every need both in and out of the water.

Adding to the resort's charm is the secluded Grotto, a hidden oasis complete with jacuzzi jets and personalized champagne service at the touch of a button. Guests can swim and interact with marine fauna at the Under the Sea Lagoon, a 500,000-gallon habitat with 40 stingrays, over 2,800 local reef fish, and two giant Aldabra tortoises, guided by the property's resident marine biologists. Young explorers can enroll in a marine explorer camp, offering unique and educational experiences with sea life, part of The Reef Rangers Children's Club.

Luxury French swimwear brand, Vilebrequin, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and refining the art of beach living, will open a boutique on-site in Fall 2024. The boutique will showcase a curated collection of stylish swim and resort wear, including a bespoke marine-themed capsule with a playful nod to Sarasota's ties to the Ringling Family. The capsule was created for and will be sold exclusively at the resort. In addition, the resort will offer guests an immersive outdoor experience with Vilebrequin's branded cabanas, beach games, and more.

Elevated Design and Accommodations

The resort's architecture and interiors by HBA Miami and Dutch East Design blend seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Gulf Coast. Guests can enjoy 168 rooms and 26 suites with breathtaking ocean views, a luxurious rainfall shower, a freestanding bathtub, a spacious walk-in close and signature St. Regis Butler Service in every room.

The Presidential Suite draws inspiration from the romantic tale of Mrs. Davie Lindsay Worcester, a Sarasota pioneer who was enchanted by the beauty of the coastline and its 'shell-bestrewn shore.' Spanning 3,431 sqft, the suite includes a sprawling private terrace offering panoramic vistas of the Gulf of Mexico, with some of the brand's most iconic amenities including The St. Regis Butler Service.

Exquisite Dining and Signature Experiences

A new vibrant destination on Longboat Key, The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort offers an exceptional culinary journey across seven distinct dining venues. At the heart of this experience is CW Prime, the resort's signature steakhouse, where guests can indulge in expertly prepared classics, including premium aged beef and fresh seafood, grilled on the Josper grill with theatrical tableside preparations. Adjacent to CW Prime, The Spirit Room offers an exclusive speakeasy ambiance, where guests can enjoy a curated selection of rare spirits, artisanal cocktails, and fine wines in an intimate, sophisticated setting.

For a taste of coastal Italy, Riva features an interactive pasta bar where guests can watch chefs craft fresh pasta dishes. Aura complements this with a sophisticated open-air pool grill experience, offering Latin American cuisine in a tropical setting. Oshen provides a rooftop lounge with elevated cocktails and seafood-focused small plates infused with Japanese and Peruvian influences, all set against panoramic ocean views. The refined lounge is the perfect setting for the St. Regis sunset ritual, an ode to golden hour.

Monkey Bar offers a local play on a St. Regis tradition by reinventing classics for the modern luxury traveler. This venue celebrates local heritage with tiki cocktails and bar snacks, including the "Murf& Turf," named in honor of Murray "Murf" Klauber, blending local charm with the St. Regis experience. The St. Regis Bar, the resort's vibrant social hub, showcases a captivating mural by Floridian artist William Savarese and offers signature cocktails, live music, and traditional afternoon tea. Guests can also indulge in bespoke creations like the Ca' d'Zan Bloody Mary, served in hand-crafted Murano glassware from Berengo Studio, inspired by the iconic Ca' d'Zan estate—Ringling's family winter home and Sarasota's social hub during the 1920s. Rounding out the culinary journey, Caroline's café serves health-forward specialty drinks, coffee, espresso, tea, and homemade pastries.

The St. Regis Spa: A Sanctuary on Longboat Key

The St. Regis Spa, a lavish 20,000-square-foot beach-front retreat, exudes Caroline Astor's timeless sophistication and showcases the healing powers of water. Open to the public, the spa boasts 14 treatment rooms and a hydrothermal area. This area includes a Finnish sauna, a eucalyptus steam room, a snow shower, vitality waters, a cold plunge, and sensorial showers. In partnership with La Mer, the spa offers guests the ultimate indulgence, including the signature Genaissance treatment—a luxurious 90-minute facial that smooths, plumps, and energizes the skin through expert massage and stimulating drainage techniques, leaving it rejuvenated and radiant.

The spa features a one-of-a-kind outdoor vitality pool with six specialized hydrotherapy pods overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. The Private Suite offers an intimate escape with a shower and hydrotherapy tub, where treatments are tailored through bespoke consultations. Guests can also unwind at The Celebration Bar offering champagne and locally sourced beverages.

The House of Celebration

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort boasts 34,000 sqft across 10 versatile event rooms, including 18,000 sqft of beachfront access. These venues provide an ideal setting for weddings, celebrations, and corporate events. The Astor Ballroom and The St. Regis Longboat Key Ballroom each accommodate up to 750 guests, while private beachfront and outdoor areas offer intimate alternatives for smaller gatherings.

"Reflecting the St. Regis' legacy of excellence, The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort stands out as a new symbol of resort glamour," said Winfred van Workum, General Manager, The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort. "This spectacular resort offers a global experience you would typically need a passport to enjoy, but it's right here on some of the country's finest beaches. We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to experience our newest destination."

For further information and bookings, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/srqls-the-st-regis-longboat-key-resort/overview/

