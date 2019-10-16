St. Regis Hotels Debuts On Venice's Esteemed Grand Canal

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today announced the debut of The St. Regis Venice, located steps away from Piazza San Marco and boasting the largest waterfrontage in Venice. The opening follows a two-year, full-scale renovation, restoring the grandeur of the former Grand Hotel Britannia, which opened in 1895 – the same year as the inaugural Venice Biennale. The hotel offers 169 guestrooms and suites, many of which boast private terraces or Juliet balconies for sweeping views of Venice's iconic landmarks. Situated across the Grand Canal from Punta della Dogana, the hotel marries its celebrated heritage with the St. Regis brand's modern design and bespoke service throughout a unique collection of five Venetian palaces, with the oldest dating back to the 17th century. The hotel's spacious secluded garden sets the hotel apart, making it a lifestyle destination where guests and locals alike can enjoy remarkable views of the Grand Canal. The St. Regis Venice marks the brand's third location in Italy, joining The St. Regis Florence and The St. Regis Rome.

From its ideal location at the mouth of the Grand Canal, The St. Regis Venice offers unparalleled vistas of some of Venice’s most celebrated landmarks, including the Santa Maria della Salute Basilica and the Punta della Dogana Museum.

"Venice is one of the world's most inimitable cities; one which has inspired royalty, artists, merchants and jet setters alike for more than fifteen centuries," said Jenni Benzaquen, Vice President of Luxury Brands – Europe, Marriott International. "The St. Regis Venice unites the captivating spirit of the city with the timeless sophistication and service of the brand, re-interpreting Venice's rich history through a modern lens."

From its ideal location at the mouth of the Grand Canal, The St. Regis Venice offers unparalleled vistas of some of Venice's most celebrated landmarks, including the Santa Maria della Salute Basilica and the Punta della Dogana Museum. Behind the hotel lies Calle XXII Marzo, a street which is home to elite boutiques and contemporary art galleries, which allows for seamless access to the Grand Teatro La Fenice, the city's temple to opera. With Piazza San Marco a four-minute walk from the hotel, guests will find Venice's famed attractions within easy reach.

Throughout its storied history, The St. Regis Venice, in its various guises, has played host to a roster of illustrious guests, global influencers and tastemakers. The five 'palazzi' that make up the hotel enjoy a position of privilege overlooking the Grand Canal, with Badoer Tiepolo being the oldest palazzo, which dates back to the 17th century. By the 19th century, palazzi Tiepolo, Barozzi and Regina were converted into the Grand Hotel Britannia, more recently known as Hotel Europa & Regina. The Grand Hotel Britannia attracted notable intellectuals and socialites as well as renowned painters J.M.W. Turner, John Singer Sargent and Claude Monet, who in the autumn of 1908 was inspired by the hotel's spectacular views during his stay as a guest and worked to capture the passage of light in his artwork. It is recorded in the book "Monet in Venice" by Philippe Piguet that Claude Monet's wife, Alice, remarked in her daily letters to her daughter during their stay, "the views from our hotel room are the most magnificent of all Venice, and it's all for Monet!" The hotel was also the first in Venice to have electricity in every room.

Evolutionary and Avant-Garde: A Modern-Day Venice, by Design

Led by London-based interior design studio Sagrada, The St. Regis Venice boasts 129 guestrooms and 40 suites with a third of the rooms overlooking the hotel's luxurious gardens, as well as the Grand Canal. Following an extensive restoration, each room has been reverently furnished to cherish the artistic and cultural heritage of the building, while also embracing the evolution of La Serenissima and the St. Regis brand's spirit of modern glamour. The exquisitely-designed suites include a two-bedroom, art-inspired Presidential Suite – a true contemporary artist's residence overlooking the Grand Canal – and a three-bedroom Penthouse Suite with a wraparound furnished terrace showcasing extraordinary views over Venice from three separate viewpoints. The five Roof Garden Suites spectacularly combine garden-inspired interiors with uninterrupted vistas and contemporary touches while furnished terraces offer a quietly seductive atmosphere. Set against twilight tones, the Venetian Suites showcase crafted details of modern design, influenced by the artistic heritage of the city, while the colour palette of the Monet Suites pay homage to the reflection of light across the Grand Canal. As a hallmark of the St. Regis experience, all guests have access to the signature St. Regis Butler service. Honoured to maintain a long-standing tradition of making guests feel at home, the St. Regis Butler is poised to provide an ever-present, yet unobtrusive, service attending to guests' every need.

A Muse of the Arts

Inspired by the Venetian masterpieces of former guest and Impressionist painter Claude Monet, the interiors of the refined guestrooms showcase a distinctive colour palette that represents how light changes throughout the day from dawn to dusk. The design of the public spaces pays homage to Carlo Scarpa, one of Venice's greatest artists and architects. Venetian styling is seen throughout the hotel in tailored fabrics and custom, handcrafted furnishings inspired by the gentle curves of gondolas, the patterns of the Doge's Palace, the pavements of St. George's churchyard and the water flow of the canal.

Inspired by the artistic heritage of the city, an eclectic collection of artwork and sculptures will also be curated, bringing ancient Venice to today's luxury travellers in a modern way. Paying homage to the hotel's tradition of welcoming famed artists, The St. Regis Venice will host artists from around the world to take residence and create unique pieces inspired by the hotel and its beloved locale. The hotel's first resident artist, Parisian Olivier Masmonteil, has been commissioned to create original artworks for the Gran Salone and the Monet Suites. The Venetian tradition of glassmaking also lives on, celebrated through a partnership with Glasstress. This unique partnership marries contemporary art and historical glass blowing techniques, inviting world class artists of various disciplines to collaborate with Murano Maestros (masters) to create one-of-a-kind glass works of art.

Cultivating the Vanguard: A Social Beacon for Contemporary Connoisseurs

Uncompromising glamour extends naturally to the hotel's restaurants and bars, which offer a range of exquisite dining and beverage options. Authentic, modern Italian cuisine will be celebrated at Gio's, the hotel's signature restaurant anchored by the Grand Canal and the hotel's private garden, and which promises to shake up Venetian and Italian traditions. Dishes will be elevated and perfected at the table, with the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. With immediate access to the inviting garden, the mood of the restaurant transitions seamlessly from a smart-casual setting during the day, to a more refined scene in the evening, as the nightly St. Regis champagne-sabering ritual begins.

The secluded garden, with curated landscaping, reflects a modern interpretation of classic Venice, further complemented by geometric patterning, curlicue topiary, flowering plants and fluid pathways. Designed to provide a refined space for local tastemakers and guests to mingle, the garden is set to become Venice's choice address for relaxing and socialising. With extraordinary views across the Grand Canal, the social heart of the hotel provides an opportune occasion to sample the famous Spritz from the roaming, custom-made Spritz Trolley, or enjoy the Santa Maria –the hotel's unique twist on the brand's signature cocktail, the Bloody Mary. Playful sculptures blend with the garden's décor and discreet seating to offer guests a moment for introspection away from the crowds.

The intimate Arts Bar is a journey of the senses, serving art-inspired modern and classic cocktails with a flourish. The collection of drinks comprised of old favourites and new creations reflect masterpieces by celebrated avant-garde artists. Notable artworks include pieces from Banksy, Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, and more. Upending tradition, the mood is set by modern Jazz interpretations, live or DJ-led, with convivial service. As dusk descends, the area transforms, unfolding into the early hours as casual elegance spills onto the outdoor terrace.

Advocating total relaxation, The St. Regis Venice will feature the Spa Suites, in partnership with Carita Paris. Treatments may be cultivated around time – permitting short but effective beauty lifts, or longer, more in-depth therapies and programmes. For those keen to uphold their fitness regimes, the fully equipped Exercise Room with Technogym® equipment provides an ultra-modern environment for targeted workouts.

Social Gatherings

For larger celebrations and more formal functions, The St. Regis Venice offers a choice of areas that can be easily personalised to host guests, supported by an extensive menu of locally-sourced cuisine. Crafted occasions can be held in the Library, with its urbane atmosphere and curated selection of books and art; in the well-appointed Lounge; or in its adjacent Astor Boardroom. The Canaletto Room will embody the modern spirit of a Venetian palazzo, with its impressive ballroom making an ideal backdrop for celebrations and events. Finally, the secluded garden and private terraces lend themselves to unforgettable moments beside breath-taking views.

