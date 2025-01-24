St. Thomas University and Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust Announce Partnership to Advance Ethical Leadership

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust. The collaboration aims to promote ethical governance, transparency, and public accountability through joint educational initiatives, training programs, and community outreach.

David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University, and Ignacio Vazquez, Executive Director of the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, recently signed a collaboration agreement in President Armstrong's office on STU's Miami Gardens, Florida campus. The new partnership will create opportunities for students to engage directly with ethical principles that impact public service and governance.

The partnership will create opportunities for students to engage directly with ethical principles that impact public service and governance. Key elements of the collaboration include internships, workshops on ethics and compliance, and public events focused on developing future leaders grounded in integrity.

"We are excited to join forces with the Commission on Ethics and Public Trust," said David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University. "At STU, our mission is to prepare students to become ethical leaders in their communities. This partnership strengthens our commitment to instilling ethical values and ensuring that our students understand the importance of transparency and public trust."

Through this initiative, STU undergraduates and STU Benjamin Crump College of Law students will gain hands-on experience in real-world ethics by working with public officials and community leaders. They will also have opportunities to contribute to projects that promote good governance practices within Miami-Dade County.

Ignacio Vazquez, Executive Director of the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics, shared: "Partnering with St. Thomas University aligns with our mission to foster a culture of accountability. Together, we will equip the next generation with the knowledge and tools they need to lead ethically, ensuring a better future for Miami-Dade."

The collaboration also includes plans to offer continuing education seminars to public officials, addressing topics like conflict of interest, public accountability, and best practices in governance. These seminars will be coordinated through STU's Institute for Ethical Leadership. Additionally, a speaker series featuring community leaders and experts in public ethics will be launched for the broader Miami community.

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and helping them become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is a Miami Archdiocesan university, the only archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. Since President David A. Armstrong, J.D., took office in 2018, the university has set enrollment records annually, growing to 6,500 undergraduate, graduate, and dual enrollment students. The university's College of Health Sciences & Technology, College of Nursing, Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences offer 61 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens campus. STU is currently leading a multi-year effort to make $123 million in improvements, its biggest expansion since its 1961 founding, including adding 400,000 square feet of new facilities, from a residence hall to athletic fields, a new business school, and other projects.

About the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust

The Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust is an independent agency dedicated to promoting integrity in government. Through education, oversight, and enforcement, the Commission works to prevent unethical behavior and foster public trust in Miami-Dade County government.

