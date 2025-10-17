St. Thomas University and the Archdiocese of Miami to Host Interfaith Panel Marking the 60th Anniversary of Nostra Aetate

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University in collaboration with the Archdiocese of Miami and the American Jewish Committee, will host Nostra Aetate at 60: Celebrating the Legacy of Catholic-Jewish Relations in America, an interfaith panel commemorating the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas University.

The evening will bring together prominent Catholic and Jewish leaders including Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States and Ambassador of the Holy See; Archbishop Thomas Wenski of the Archdiocese of Miami; and Rabbi Mario Rojzman of Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus — among others.

Through prayer, reflection, and dialogue, the panel will explore the enduring legacy of Nostra Aetate and its transformative impact on Catholic-Jewish relations in the United States. Speakers will also examine how interfaith understanding is being renewed and strengthened for future generations.

Originally promulgated by the Second Vatican Council in 1965, Nostra Aetate — Latin for "In Our Time" stands as a cornerstone of modern interreligious dialogue. The declaration redefined the Catholic Church's relationship with non-Christian faiths, particularly Judaism and Islam, emphasizing mutual respect, shared values, and a rejection of antisemitism.

The event, Nostra Aetate at 60: Celebrating the Legacy of Catholic-Jewish Relations in America, is made possible by event sponsors the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and the Jewish Community Relations Council, and community partners U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archdiocese of Miami, Fuente Latina, Mosaic Miami and The Rabbinical Association of Miami-Dade.

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and developing them to become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. STU offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens campus via its College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences & Technology, College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. President David A. Armstrong, J.D.'s new "Pursue Excellence" strategic vision seeks to build a new 99,000-square-foot STEM and nursing building, expand the College of Law, and construct new athletic facilities.

About the Archdiocese of Miami

The Archdiocese of Miami is led by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. It serves Catholics in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties, consisting of 109 parishes and missions, including the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, and is served by over 170 priests, 120 deacons, and 247 brothers and sisters. The archdiocese is also home to 65 schools, including 14 secondary schools (four of which are operated by religious orders), and the only AdvancEd/SACS accredited virtual Catholic school in the U.S. The archdiocese also sponsors St. Thomas University. Mass is celebrated daily and available in a dozen languages.

About the American Jewish Committee

AJC is the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people. With headquarters in New York, 25 regional offices across the United States, 15 overseas posts, as well as partnerships with 38 Jewish community organizations worldwide, AJC's mission is to enhance the well-being of the Jewish people and Israel and to advance human rights and democratic values in the United States and around the world. For more, please visit www.ajc.org .

