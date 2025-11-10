St. Thomas University College of Law sweeps Florida mock trial competition securing first and second place

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the weekend of Nov. 7-9, St. Thomas University (STU) College of Law participated in the 2025 Florida Justice Association (FJA) Earle Zehmer Memorial Mock Trial Competition in Orlando, Florida. During the competition, both of its teams advanced to the championship round, facing off against each other to claim first and second place in a statewide contest featuring UM, FIU, FSU, NSU, Stetson, Barry, Jacksonville, and Loyola Marymount University.

Hosted annually by the Florida Justice Association, the competition challenges students to apply real-world trial advocacy skills before sitting judges and practicing attorneys. STU College of Law's performance demonstrates the depth of its trial training program and its growing reputation as one of the most competitive law schools in Florida.

The championship-winning team consisted of first-time competitors Rhod Belizaire, Juan Estevez, Nadia Bernal, and Frances Lissabet.

The runner-up team featured Constanza Musetti, Monica Lopez, Juliette Nardo, and Melody Blanco, who also earned the Best Advocate Award in the final round.

"I am immensely proud of our students for their hard work and dedication," commented Dean Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro. "This achievement is a testament to their commitment and skills. I also want to thank our coaches and alumni who return to support and mentor our teams; their involvement enriches our program and fosters a true spirit of teamwork. Together, we are building a remarkable culture of excellence at St. Thomas University College of Law."

The teams were coached by Professor Houston Lafrance, Karina Harduvel, Conor Sloan, Idan Livnat, and Ernesto Leo, whose guidance and mentorship played a key role in preparing students for success. The teams also benefit from STU Law alumni volunteers who return to bolster their training.

With this victory and their recent win at the 2025 Chester Bedell Mock Trial Competition, St. Thomas University College of Law has further solidified its standing as Florida's premier trial program.

