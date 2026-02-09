St. Thomas University Launches STU Global and Expands Online Offerings

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) proudly announces the successful launch of STU Global, a bold new initiative that expands the University's academic reach worldwide through innovative online undergraduate education. The new suite of six programs complements STU's already extensive and well-established graduate-level online offerings.

With STU Global, the University takes another step forward in its mission to deliver excellence in education while broadening access for undergraduate students who seek flexibility, convenience, and career-focused learning. The programs initially launched feature personalized support, making it easy for students that may be returning to college or working adults.

"We are proud to introduce a flexible and affordable option for students to earn their STU bachelor's degree entirely online. We carefully selected our STU Global programming to ensure our graduates have the skills needed for today's modern workforce, while also integrating our university Mission of preparing ethical leaders in the global community," said Dionne Veitch, Senior Vice President for Enrollment.

Following extensive market research, STU identified strong demand for programs that prepare graduates to thrive in leadership and business fields. In response, STU Global debuts with six flagship undergraduate degree programs:

BBA in Management

BBA in Finance

BBA in Marketing Management

BBA in Sports Administration

BA in Organizational Leadership

BA in Catholic Education

"These programs represent the strength of our business and leadership curriculums," said David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University. "Through STU Global, we are extending our tradition of academic rigor and ethical leadership far beyond our Miami Gardens campus, giving online students everywhere the opportunity to Be Giant."

A key distinction of STU Global is its mission-centered approach which prepares graduates not only with technical and managerial expertise, but also with a strong foundation in ethics, service, and social responsibility. True to St. Thomas University's Mission, students are empowered to excel in their careers while making meaningful contributions to their communities and the world.

The launch of STU Global also underscores the University's ongoing growth and innovation. Over the past eight years, STU has added more than 500,000 square feet of facilities, tripled its on-campus population, and expanded its championship athletics and vibrant student life. With STU Global, this growth now extends into the digital space, providing new pathways for students to learn, lead, and succeed from anywhere in the world. STU Global is projected to enroll up to 500 new students in its first year.

