The National Retail Federation, in Collaboration with Macy's, Inc., Selects St. Thomas University Fashion Merchandising & Design Students as Top 10 Finalists

Private Catholic University ranks among the nation's top fashion and retail programs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) Fashion Merchandising & Design students earned national recognition, placing among the top 10 teams selected from more than 6,500 eligible students in the 2026 NRF Foundation University Challenge, judged by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Macy's, Inc.

Students from STU's Fashion Merchandising & Design program at NRF Retail's Big Show, NYC.

The competition is one of the retail industry's leading experiential learning opportunities, evaluated by senior executives from the national retail brand. Competing teams develop and present a business strategic case study. As part of the challenge, teams across the country were tasked to expand Macy's gifting presence beyond traditional holidays.

STU Fashion students Alyssa Luna, Giovanna Calabrese Villanueva, and Sophia Tellez explored globally celebrated holidays such as Diwali, Carnival, and Chinese New Year, creating curated gift collections that reflected cultural meaning, traditions, and global relevance. Their case study, "Golden Week: A Gift Curation for Macy's." earned recognition alongside leading institutions including Boston University, Drexel University, Indiana University, and the University of Texas at Austin.

The team proposed introducing Golden Week, a major Japanese cultural gifting tradition, as a new spring retail moment for Macy's U.S. stores. The proposal combines cultural storytelling, curated product assortments, experiential in-store activations, and omnichannel innovation backed by consumer insights and financial projections.

As finalists, the STU team is invited to attend the NRF Student Program and NRF Retail's Big Show in New York, NY, from Jan. 8-13. STU's Fashion and Merchandising Program is a university member of the NRF Student Program, which offers exclusive key features and opportunities. These include scholarship resources and networking opportunities with industry leaders, as well as recruiters in areas such as marketing, technology, and supply chains.

The NRF Retail's Big Show draws more than 40,000 retail professionals, featuring 1,000 exhibitors and curated sessions where student finalists will receive first-hand knowledge on emerging industry trends, evolving business strategies, and the growing role of AI and emerging technologies in retail.

Dr. Ashlee Rzyczycki, Program Director and leader of the Fashion Merchandising and Design Program, within the Gus Machado College of Business, emphasizes the program's commitment to educating her students and preparing students for diverse opportunities in the fashion industry. "These case studies reflect STU's commitment to cultural competence and the development of ethical leaders for our global community, values that are critical in today's fashion industry," she remarks. "Our students embody this mission fully, and their national recognition is well deserved."

The Fashion Merchandising and Design Program at St. Thomas University emphasizes experiential learning, industry engagement, and professional preparation for careers in fashion, retail, and luxury goods. For more information about the Fashion and Merchandising Program, visit www.stu.edu/program/ba/fashion-merchandising-and-design or call or text (305) 563-8692.

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and developing them to become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. STU offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens campus via its College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences & Technology, College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. President David A. Armstrong, J.D.'s new "Pursue Excellence" strategic vision seeks to build a new 99,000-square-foot STEM and nursing building, expand the College of Law, and construct new athletic facilities.

