St. Thomas University’s Men’s Swimming & Diving Team Wins NAIA National Championship!

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since its founding in 1961, St. Thomas University (STU) has proudly earned a team NAIA National Championship. The Men's Swimming & Diving team defeated Keiser University 640.5 to 624.5, giving the STU Bobcats not just a national championship, but a victory over a five-time consecutive national champion. The David vs. Goliath battle took place in Columbus, Ohio, and yielded not just the team championship for STU, but eight individual National Champions in eight different events. Coming into the 2024 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving National Championship, the Bobcat Men, only in their fourth year as a program, were projected to lose by 141 points.

"We needed a miracle performance from so many of our guys, and that is what happened," commented 2023 NAIA Coach of the Year, Caesar Asadi. "Keiser was the five-time national champs. But we said, 'Not today. Not this year.' It was Miami over West Palm Beach. It took all seventeen swimmers on the national roster to make this a reality, and time after time they stepped up for themselves, our program, and university."

St. Thomas University's first team NAIA National Championship is another star in the university's firmament, which has seen unprecedented growth in the last six years, under the leadership of President David A. Armstrong, J.D. "I am very proud of this team, and very proud of Coach Asadi for building this program the right way, and so quickly," expressed President Armstrong. "These student-athletes and their coaches have built a culture of success in the pool and in the classroom. A culture of accountability and gratitude. A culture that builds ethical leaders and wins championships."

STU Athletic Director, Bill Rychel, was in the stands in Ohio, cheering his student-athletes. "Our relay team had to set a new NAIA record time in the last event of the meet to win the national championship," explained Rychel. "The 400-yard freestyle relay showcased the team's commitment to each other, and their focus to attain the goal they set at the beginning of the season."

The women's team also excelled, securing second place overall. Notably, in the 200-yard individual breaststroke, Stella Warborn shattered a 30-year-old record with a time of 2:14.18.

St. Thomas University is in the process of planning a celebration to commemorate the efforts and success of the swimmers, as well as its first team NAIA National Championship.

Daniel Laureyssens (So.) National Champion, Men's 500-yard Freestyle (4:25.32) and National Champion, Men's 200-yard Freestyle (1:36.36)

Alex Marrero (Jr.) National Champion, Men's 100-yard Backstroke (48.10) and National Champion, Men's 100-yard Freestyle (43.86)

Steven Aimable (Gr.) National Champion, Men's 100-yard Butterfly (47.29) and National Champion, Men's 200-yard Butterfly (1:46.56)

Nestor Montero, Robert Garden, William Birkett and Daniel Laureyssens, Men's 800-yard Freestyle Relay (6:30.18) National Champion/New NAIA National Record

William Birkett, Robert Garden, Alex Marrero, Daniel Laureyssens, Men's 400-yard Freestyle Relay (2:56.22) National Champion/New NAIA National Record

Alex Marrero, Steven Aimable, William Birkett, Daniel Laureyssens, Men's 200-yard Freestyle Relay (1:18.76) National Champion

