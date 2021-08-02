St. Vincent Health Moves its Operations to the Cloud with Infor

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that St. Vincent Health, a hospital system serving residents and visitors of Lake County in Colorado, has selected Infor CloudSuiteTM Healthcare to manage costs and enable better collaboration across the organization. Specifically, healthcare applications for financial and supply management will allow the organization to be more resourceful, better control costs, and ultimately better serve the Leadville and surrounding communities.

St. Vincent Health leaders recognized that moving to Infor CloudSuite Healthcare, built on Amazon Web Services® (AWS), would help them better manage their most vital resources: people, supplies, clinical data and financial assets. This implementation will help to reduce customizations, eliminate the need to hire additional in-house staff for system administration and maintenance, and provide visibility into their supply chain to know what was spent where and when on supplies. These upgrade applications will also help cut down on administrative work, leaving staff to focus on more critical tasks and ultimately enhance the quality of patient care.

"St. Vincent Health decided to partner with Infor because their solutions offer cost savings while freeing up local resources, and our teams are able to remain agile in an ever-changing industry. The flexibility and agility of Infor cloud-based solutions will allow us to keep costs down while simultaneously growing and continuing to provide superior patient care throughout our community," said Corbin Logan, St. Vincent Health chief operating officer and chief information officer. "With one of the highest elevation hospitals in the world, we are excited about this new modernization program we are about to embark on, and that our facility will now have supply chain visibility to support our new surgical center and positively impact every patient and supplier we interact with."

St. Vincent Health will be able to rely on Infor's modern cloud applications built specifically for the healthcare industry to remove data silos in its supply chain and gain real-time visibility to make data-driven decisions. Infor's integrated finance and supply management software in the cloud couples modern financial functionality with tools to track supplies and streamline order processes, creating a clinically integrated supply chain that will help the organization lower costs and improve outcomes.

"The healthcare industry needs cloud-based applications to navigate through challenges on limited budgets by improving efficiency, boosting operational performance, and optimizing applications for improved productivity," said Mike Poling, executive vice president and general manager of Infor Healthcare. "Having this key business information together in real time will help decision makers at St. Vincent Health make more-informed decisions. In addition, through real-time data collection, Infor's cloud-based specialized applications for healthcare deliver a system that can support an organization's future needs, while still ensuring departments and facilities run efficiently and effectively today."

About St. Vincent Health

At 10,152 feet elevation in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, St. Vincent Health serves the residents and visitors of Lake County and North America's highest city of Leadville. Established in 1879 by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas, the hospital has been in continuous operation since first providing care for the hardscrabble miners of early settlement days. Continuing the tradition of caring, the St. Vincent General Hospital District new state-of-the-art, eight-patient-room hospital opens in September 2021. In addition to primary care and urgent care at St. Vincent Family Health Center, the new St. Vincent Health will offer emergency medicine, rehabilitative therapies, laboratory, imaging, inpatient care, sleep studies and wound care. St. Vincent Health has also grown specialty surgical services to include cardiology, dermatology, general surgery, ear nose and throat (ENT), orthopedics, ophthalmology and pain management. Visit www.StVincent.Health

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

