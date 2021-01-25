Staar Surgical Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Prestige Consumer Healthcare & Bridge Bancorp to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Staar Surgical Co. (NASD: STAA) will replace Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
    (NYSE: PBH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare will replace Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE: FBM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 29. American Securities LLC is acquiring Foundation Building Materials in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more representative of the small-cap market space.
      
  • Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASD: BDGE) will replace Dime Community Bancshares Inc.
    (NASD: DCOM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 1.  Bridge Bancorp is acquiring Dime Community Bancshares in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 29, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Staar Surgical

STAA

Health Care

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

PBH

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

PBH

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Foundation Building Materials

FBM

Industrials

February 1, 2021

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Bridge Bancorp

BDGE

Financials

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Dime Community Bancshares

DCOM

Financials

