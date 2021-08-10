Stability Cannabis Announces Retail Expansion; Grand Opening Sale

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Cannabis has opened a new medical marijuana dispensary by acquiring and converting a former Stem Cannabis dispensary in central Oklahoma City. The location will be managed by industry veteran Bryce Sullivan.

To welcome new patients, Stability Cannabis will be hosting a grand opening sale Friday August 13, 2021 through Sunday August 15, 2021 featuring discounts up to 75% off storewide.

Stability Cannabis dispensaries are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"Stability is excited to continue expanding our network of patient access points with this new location. We also continue to work closely with industry advocates and policy makers to ensure a sustainable and accessible market for medical marijuana in Oklahoma," Stability Cannabis chief executive officer Denver Kitch said. "We are proud to be a leading job creator."

Oklahoma boasts one of the most robust medical marijuana markets in the United States. "Stability anticipates a 21% increase in statewide cannabis sales in 2021 compared to 2020," said David Lewis, chief operating officer of Stability Cannabis. "Patient counts also continue to climb incrementally across the state."

The new Stability Cannabis dispensary is located at 2901 NW 63rd Street in Oklahoma City, at the corner of 63rd and North May Avenue. The dispensary will be open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. "The tagline patients associate with Stability is 'Always Open, Let's Go!' The hours of operation reflect our approach to inclusive patient access and will follow our large format dispensary model," commented Austin Clay, chief cultivation officer. "This location will carry as many as 40 strains of medical marijuana exclusively cultivated by Stability to ensure a wide selection for patients."

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in the American Midwest. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

