Stable and Chipper Cash Partner to Build Accessible Payment Rails Across Africa

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable, the Layer 1 blockchain network powered by USDT and designed to achieve seamless financial transactions through stablecoins, today announced a partnership with Chipper Cash, one of Africa's leading payment providers, to implement StableChain for facilitating stablecoin and digital asset payments across the Chipper Cash platform. This collaboration aims to enhance institutional adoption and support cross-border payments across Africa.

Stable's technology is designed to make stablecoin payments fast, accessible, and easy for users, creating an immediate solution for payment processing in emerging markets. By enabling transactions directly in USDT, Stable helps to minimize friction, offering low-cost transfers, near-instant settlement, and streamlined integration paths.

Chipper Cash, boasting a customer base of seven million across nine African countries, will leverage Stable's fast and cost-effective payment rails to allow consumers to send and receive funds from around the globe at any time. The partnership significantly reduces the time and friction associated with moving monetary value into Africa, making transactions more efficient and assisting in the growth of the continent's growing financial ecosystem.

"This partnership aligns with our mission to provide seamless financial services across Africa," said Ham Serunjogi, CEO of Chipper Cash. "By integrating Stable's institutional-grade blockchain built for stablecoins, we are further enhancing our payment offerings and empowering our customers with greater access to global funds."

"We are excited to collaborate with Chipper Cash and contribute to the growing ecosystem of digital finance in Africa," said Brian Mehler, CEO of Stable. "Together, we can accelerate the adoption of stablecoins and improve the payment experience for millions of customers, leveling the playing field for consumers around the world."

About Stable

Stable is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for seamless financial transactions, powered by USDT as the native gas token. Built for real-world payments, Its design prioritizes usability, reducing friction for end users by eliminating the need for volatile tokens for transaction fees, ideal for global digital payments, remittances, and cross-border transactions. Backed by Bitfinex, PayPal Ventures, Franklin Templeton, and other leading investors, Stable is building the financial rails for real-world scale.



Learn more at stable.xyz .

About Chipper Cash

Chipper Cash is a financial technology company serving more than seven million customers across the African continent. In 2018, Chipper Cash revolutionized moving money in Africa by providing a frictionless way to send and receive money cross-border. Since then, Chipper has expanded its product suite by offering virtual cards in partnerships, personal investments, digital business transactions and expanded its reach into the US. Led by co-founders Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled, Chipper Cash is focused on its mission to provide the most trusted and accessible financial services for people living in Africa and beyond.



Learn more at chippercash.com

