Stable Launches StableChain Mainnet and Unveils Both the Stable Foundation and Native Token STABLE

Building the leading dedicated blockchain network for stablecoins, Stable's Mainnet launch expands the use of stablecoins for payments and financial applications, with Stable Foundation helping to guide the networks growth and deployment

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable, the Layer 1 blockchain network powered by USDT and designed to achieve seamless financial transactions through stablecoins, today announced the Mainnet launch of its dedicated stablecoin and payments network alongside the launch of both the Stable Foundation, an independent organization that will shepherd the Stable blockchain, and its native STABLE token. The launch of Stable's network marks a pivotal moment in the continued expansion of digital assets across legacy payments infrastructure, driving both institutional and retail integrations for USDT and other stablecoin assets.

Earlier this year, Stable announced that it had raised $28 million in seed round funding to support its launch, led by Bitfinex and Hack VC, as well as well-known advisors including Paolo Ardoino, Nathan Macauley, and other major crypto angel investors. The dedicated stablecoin network has also recently announced major partnerships with a number of institutional clients and payment providers, including Anchorage Digital, and PayPal.

"We sit at the center of a major financial revolution, which is poised to completely rewrite the way digital payments are processed and received around the world, activating a truly on-chain economy at both the individual and enterprise levels," said Brian Mehler, CEO of Stable. "It is paramount for our team that this not just be an institutionally-focused moment and that the DeFi community at large have the opportunity to join in and work alongside us to realize this new future. We are excited to launch the Stable Foundation and the STABLE token, allowing investors in any vertical to join our community, working alongside us to implement stablecoin rails for payments worldwide."

The launch of Stable's Mainnet closely follows the network's successful Pre-Deposit campaign, which saw over $2 billion in total deposits from over 24,000 wallets between its two phases earlier this year. The success of this campaign highlights the clear demand for Stable's dedicated stablecoin network alongside key support from major institutions and crypto VC firms.

The Stable Foundation is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of Stable's "stablechain", and will be essential to the network's long-term growth, community and ecosystem support, and governance of the protocol. The foundation will play a central role in strengthening Stable's infrastructure through grants, governance votes, and educational materials, providing core stability and oversight for the digital payments chain.

The STABLE token will help to support the goals of the foundation, and will act as the network's primary utility token for security and network governance. STABLE tokenholders will soon be able to participate in protocol governance, and contribute to the security base for the Stable network.

For more information on the STABLE token, the Stable Foundation, and how to join the Stable community, please follow Stable on X: https://x.com/stable

About Stable

Stable is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for seamless financial transactions, powered by USDT as the native gas token. Its design prioritizes usability, reducing friction for end users by eliminating the need for volatile tokens for transaction fees. Ideal for peer-to-peer payments, remittances, and cross-border transactions, Stable enables virtually instant settlement, enhances capital efficiency, and creates a user-friendly ecosystem for developers and users alike.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Stable