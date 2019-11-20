Stable Demand for Optical Transport Equipment in 3Q 2019, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, there was stable demand for Optical Transport equipment in 3Q 2019. We estimate WDM revenue grew 4 percent year-over-year in the quarter.

"Demand for network capacity has not shown any signs of abating," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "In the third quarter of 2019, the amount of capacity shipped on WDM equipment grew above 30 percent year-over-year, driving the WDM market up 4 percent. Once again, disaggregated WDM systems shined the brightest, continuing to grow year-over-year for a sixteenth consecutive quarter. In 3Q 2019, it grew 28 percent, reaching an annualized revenue of $1.4 billion," added Yu.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2019 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:

The only region reported to have declined in the quarter was Asia Pacific .

. The manufacturers with the highest WDM market share gains were Ciena and Huawei.

The market is shifting rapidly towards 200+ Gbps wavelengths, initiating a slowdown in demand for 100 Gbps wavelengths.

