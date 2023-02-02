Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Compounds, By Application, By Substances, By Indication, By Method, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stable isotope labeled compounds is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028

The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer coupled with growing research and development activities in proteomics are expected to augment the growth of the market.

Stable isotope labeled compounds are used to check the isotope pathway during a chemical metabolism or to detect any isotopic presence in the cells. Thus, they are generally used in biomedical research and the R&D sector, which, in turn, propel the growth of the market.

Besides, the growing investments in research and development programs by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies along with surge in demand for new effective therapeutics and diagnosis are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

However, the inability to buy stable isotope labeled compounds due to high cost is expected to slow down the growth of the market. Also, lack of skilled professionals for conducting research activities is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in upcoming years.

The global stable isotope labeled compounds market is segmented into compounds, application, substances, indication, method, end-user, company, and region. The end-user segment is further fragmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institute, and others.

Out of which, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the coming years. This is ascribed to the increasing research & development spending, and growing use of stable isotope-labeled compounds in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

As of 2022, North America is expected to dominate the stable isotope-labeled compounds market in the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of various stable isotope-based research companies, along with growing support for the sector from the Isotope Production and Distribution Program Fund.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

To classify and forecast global stable isotope labeled compounds market based on compounds, application, substances, indication, method, end-user, region and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Merck KGaA

M Company

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

JSC Isotope.

Creative Proteomics.

Medical Isotopes, Inc.

Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.

Trace Sciences International

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

Report Scope:

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Compounds:

Carbon (13C)

Nitrogen(15N)

Deuterium

Oxygen(18O)

Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Application:

Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Imaging

Sterilization

Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Substances:

Nucleic Acids

Amino Acids

Drugs/Metabolites

Fatty Acids/Lipids

NMR Solvents

Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Indication:

Cardiology

Neurology

Inflammation

Metabolic disease

Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Method:

Chemical

Cell-culturing

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institute

Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle east & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxt2d0-isotope?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets