Stable Universal Partners With Paxos And Huobi To Launch New Stablecoin: HUSD

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable Universal Limited, a U.S.-based crypto startup venture, today announced it will launch a new U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, HUSD Token. To ensure full backing of every HUSD Token and regulatory oversight, the dollars backing HUSD Token will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

HUSD Token will first be listed by Huobi Global, the world's leading digital asset trading platform. In the coming days, Huobi will transition from its current HUSD system (a solution that allows multiple stablecoin denominations to trade as one) to the new HUSD Token issued by Stable Universal. HUSD Token, designed as an ERC-20 token, will also be available to be listed on other exchanges, wallets and cryptocurrency platforms.

Frank Zhang, CEO of Stable Universal, said, "In today's cryptocurrency markets, traders always need access to a safe, trustworthy stablecoin that is fully redeemable and limits risk exposure. HUSD Token is reliable and designed to be efficient and simple - we believe it's the best fiat on-ramp and will be a game-changer in the space. We're excited that Huobi will list HUSD Token, allowing us to build liquidity quickly with their massive customer base. Combined with the sterling reputation of Paxos, we are offering a product with the highest level of oversight and protection."

In addition to trading HUSD Token on Huobi Global, users can also get HUSD Token 1:1 for USD through Stable Universal by opening an account on www.stcoins.com . Paxos will manage all "Know Your Customer" and anti-money laundering compliance reviews for these account openings, in addition to holding the USD deposits in reserve. On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD Token.Stable Universal will work with third parties for smart contract audit and on-chain transaction monitoring.

Richmond Teo, Paxos Co-Founder and CEO of Paxos Asia, commented, "Paxos maintains a unique position in the crypto-asset space because of our regulatory stack and deep commitment to protecting customer assets. Trust underpins all aspects of our own products, and we are proud to now offer trust-as-a-service to power HUSD Token, a new stablecoin for Huobi Global. This is a new model that allows other innovators to create safe, trusted and fully-backed solutions that support wider crypto-market adoption for cash and assets using our unique regulated status. This is just the beginning of what Paxos can offer as we build the future of digital assets."

About Paxos

Paxos Trust Company is on a mission to modernize finance by mobilizing assets at the speed of the internet. Paxos is building a future where all assets—from money to commodities to securities—will be digitized and can move instantaneously, 24/7. Settlement risk will cease to exist, so trillions of dollars of trapped capital can go to work in a global, frictionless economy.

As the first regulated Trust company with blockchain expertise, Paxos is uniquely positioned to mobilize and custody assets digitally. Visit www.paxos.com for more information on Paxos and its institutional-grade products like Paxos Standard token (PAX) and Paxos Confirmation Service for commodities, as well as their itBit crypto-asset exchange and related services including escrow, custody and OTC trading.

About Stable Universal

Stable Universal Limited. is a U.S.-based technology startup venture. Its first offering is the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin HUSD Token, which will be available at www.stcoins.com for use on the Huobi exchange.

About Huobi Group:

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient digital assets trading and digital assets management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

