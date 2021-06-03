Stacey on IoT & Silicon Labs Host "Project CHIP is Matter: Now What?" Panel

WHAT: The recently unveiled standard Matter (formerly known as Project CHIP) is driving convergence between the major IoT ecosystems. Stacey Higginbotham (founder/editor of Stacey on IoT) will moderate a panel of industry experts as they discuss the new Matter, how companies will use it in their product development, and the impact it will have on the future of IoT. They will also review the advantages and challenges of incorporating this open standard across the global IoT market.

The recently unveiled standard Matter (formerly known as Project CHIP) is driving convergence between the major IoT ecosystems. (founder/editor of Stacey on IoT) will moderate a panel of industry experts as they discuss the new Matter, how companies will use it in their product development, and the impact it will have on the future of IoT. They will also review the advantages and challenges of incorporating this open standard across the global IoT market. WHO : Stacey Higginbotham and an expert panel ranging from start-ups to established device makers, including the following:

WHY IT "MATTERS": The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), formerly known as the Zigbee Alliance – an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining and delivering open, global IoT standards for IoT – recently unveiled Matter as the evolution of the former Project CHIP. Matter is positioned to be the future of the smart home, as it simplifies product development and the end-user experience by providing a unified connectivity standard for a wide range of smart home and commercial applications including LED bulbs, door locks, HVAC, commercial lighting and access control.

WHERE: Register here.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8th, 11:00 AM CDT

