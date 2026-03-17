"Stack & Save" Big this Spring at Yesway

Yesway and Allsup's Launch Spring Promotion Featuring Limited-Time Food Deals, Snack Offers, and Fuel Savings through May 5

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, today announced a new seasonal spring promotion across its Yesway and Allsup's stores, featuring limited-time food offers, snack deals, and fuel savings available now through May 5, 2026. The promotion includes craveable combo meals, value-driven snack offers, and opportunities for customers to earn fuel discounts through the brands' popular "Stack & Save" fuel rewards program for Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members.

As part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in New Mexico, Yesway and Allsup’s continue to host The Big Fill Sweepstakes, inviting loyal customers, community members, and fans of the World Famous Allsup’s Burrito to participate in the year-long promotion.

"Our seasonal campaigns are designed to deliver everyday value and convenience to our customers," said Ray Harrison, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Yesway. "From fresh food combos and popular snack deals to fuel rewards that help customers save at the pump, this promotion offers multiple ways for customers to stretch their dollars while enjoying the products they love."

Featured Food and Beverage Offers

Customers can enjoy a variety of limited-time meal deals available at participating Yesway and Allsup's locations, including:

Buy a Deep-Fried Allsup's Breakfast Burrito, Get a Free 16 oz. Coffee

NEW: Chicken Bites (Homestyle or Spicy) with a 32 oz. Tallsup fountain drink for $6

These offers highlight the brands' popular foodservice items, including Allsup's iconic World Famous Burritos, along with fresh, convenient meal options designed for customers on the go.

Snack and Seasonal Promotions

Customers can also take advantage of rotating snack deals on popular sweet treats, including:

Pop-Tarts – 2 single-serve for $3 (March)

HARIBO 5 oz. candy – 2 for $6 (April)

M&M'S Share Size – 2 for $6

Additional savings are available on select Yesway and Allsup's private label products, including:

Yesway Chocolate Bars – 2 for $4.50 (Mix & Match)

Yesway Beef Sticks – 2 for $4.50

Yesway Non-Chocolate Bag Candy – 2 for $5 (Mix & Match)

Allsup's 2-Pack Hard-Boiled Eggs – 2 for $3

"Stack & Save" Fuel Rewards

Customers can also take advantage of Yesway and Allsup's "Stack & Save" fuel rewards, allowing them to build fuel savings with qualifying purchases. "The more you buy, the more you save," added Harrison. "Fuel rewards stack, allowing customers to build their savings and maximize value at the pump."

This spring, Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members who purchase any two Celsius 12–15 oz. canned beverages will receive 10¢ per gallon off fuel and will also be automatically entered to win a NASCAR VIP Getaway Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Customers can earn and redeem Smiles loyalty points in-store or through the Yesway and Allsup's Rewards mobile apps.

The Big Fill Sweepstakes Continues – Celebrating 100 Years of Route 66

As part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in New Mexico, Yesway and Allsup's continue to host The Big Fill Sweepstakes, inviting loyal customers, community members, and fans of the World Famous Allsup's Burrito to participate in the year-long promotion.

Participants can enter for a chance to win Free Fuel for a Year (a $2,500 value), with weekly winners receiving $66 fuel cards.

Customers who purchase two King Size OREO products or a Mountain Dew® or Mug® 20 oz. beverage using the Yesway or Allsup's Rewards app will be automatically entered for a chance to win.

"For a century, Route 66 has carried the stories, livelihoods, and dreams of communities across New Mexico," Harrison added. "Along that same road, and far beyond, our stores have served as places to refuel, reconnect, and move forward. We didn't just grow along Route 66; we grew because of the people who live, work, and travel it. The Big Fill Sweepstakes celebrates that shared journey."

For a complete list of promotions and participating locations, visit Yesway.com or Allsups.com, or download the Yesway or Allsup's Rewards app. Customers can also find their nearest location by visiting the store locator on either website.

*Only rewards members who have completed their profile can earn and redeem fuel rewards. Limit 30 gallons per fuel reward redemption. One vehicle per transaction. Offer valid while supplies last from March 4, 2026 – May 5, 2026.

Editor's Note: To arrange interviews, contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected]. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway - Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 448 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 90 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com.

SOURCE Yesway