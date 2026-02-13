Stacker and PR Newswire Extend Strategic Partnership to Expand Earned Media Reach

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire , the industry's leading press release distribution service and Stacker , the first article distribution platform built for earned reach, are formally announcing a strategic partnership to help brands expand the reach and impact of their content through additional earned media placements.

Learn more about how Feature Story Amplification can help brands earn placements and drive measurable results: https://www.prnewswire.com/feature-story-amplification .

After a year of collaboration, PR Newswire's Feature Story Amplification, powered by Stacker, will be integrated into PR Newswire's platform and made available to customers. Feature Story Amplification enables brands to distribute data-driven, non-promotional, bylined stories into trusted publisher newsfeeds across thousands of outlets, building credibility and visibility with both human audiences and AI-powered search engines.

With PR Newswire's more than 70-year history of enabling brands to earn media pickup through its global distribution network, Feature Story Amplification is a complementary addition to the brand's existing content distribution and amplification solutions.

"Earned media remains one of the most powerful signals of trust for audiences, journalists and increasingly, AI systems," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "With Feature Story Amplification now available to PR Newswire customers, we're already seeing brands earn thousands of media placements and are witnessing firsthand how credible third-party coverage expands discovery for brands across both traditional and AI-powered discovery. This has proven to be a valuable component of a Multichannel AmplificationTM communications strategy, and we're thrilled to extend our partnership with Stacker as an additional capability for PR Newswire customers."

Built on rigorous editorial standards, Stacker's publisher-first model enables brands to create content that aligns with publisher expectations and increases opportunities for earned media placements.

"More companies are investing in proprietary research and storytelling than ever before," said Noah Greenberg of Stacker. "PR Newswire is the default distribution platform for countless organizations of all shapes and sizes. In partnering to launch Features Story Amplification, I'm excited to help offer a truly unique distribution channel for their customer base and widely expand the range of organizations that can tap into what Stacker has built, while maintaining the same editorial standards."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Increased Earned Media Opportunities: Brands can surface bylined articles to editors at more than 3,000 publications through Stacker's syndication network, creating meaningful opportunities for organic pickup in reputable media outlets.

Brands can surface bylined articles to editors at more than 3,000 publications through Stacker's syndication network, creating meaningful opportunities for organic pickup in reputable media outlets. Authentic Editorial Presentation: Stories earn native placement alongside publisher content, appearing organically within editorial newsfeeds with bylines and without sponsored labeling, increasing credibility and improving search performance while increasing the likelihood of citation in AI-generated overviews, summaries and answers.

Stories earn native placement alongside publisher content, appearing organically within editorial newsfeeds with bylines and without sponsored labeling, increasing credibility and improving search performance while increasing the likelihood of citation in AI-generated overviews, summaries and answers. Maximize Discoverability Through Multichannel Amplification TM : Feature Story Amplification is a core component of PR Newswire's Multichannel Amplification TM approach, enabling brands to extend their stories beyond press releases and into earned media environments where audiences—and AI systems—discover authoritative content.

Feature Story Amplification is a core component of PR Newswire's Multichannel Amplification approach, enabling brands to extend their stories beyond press releases and into earned media environments where audiences—and AI systems—discover authoritative content. Insight Into Performance and Results: Brands gain real-time visibility into media pickups and reach through publisher-verified, first-party data, making it easier to measure earned media performance and ROI.

Through this partnership, PR Newswire and Stacker are making it easier than ever for brands to extend their reach, build credibility, and gain measurable impact across both traditional and AI-driven discovery channels.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify TM platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification TM catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

About Stacker

Stacker is the first content distribution platform built for earned reach. Our disruptive model allows brands and publishers to build trusted connections at scale, powering a new kind of content ecosystem where engaging stories get funded by brands, distributed by Stacker, and featured across the world's news outlets.

