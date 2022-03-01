Stacker Crane Market by Type, Operation Type, End-Use Industry, Robotic Stacker Crane Market & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stacker Crane Market by Type (Single-Column, Double-Column), Operation Type, End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, E-Commerce/Retail & Wholesale, Pharmaceuticals), Robotic Stacker Crane Market & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stacker crane market size is projected to reach USD 1,442 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 976 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.



Rising popularity of automated material handling equipment and warehouses



Low cost of capital, fast return on investment (ROI), and a high degree of possibility of customization encourage manufacturing companies to invest more in factory automation and automated warehouse. AMH equipment is used in end-use industries such as automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, healthcare, aviation, metals & heavy machinery industries. Reduction in production time, lesser errors, increased workplace safety& ergonomics, the possibility to improve production volume, and increased accuracy and repeatability are a few advantages of AMH.

The widespread use of AMH equipment, such as automated guided vehicles (AGV), ASRS, conveyors, stacker cranes, and robots, helps fulfil the requirements related to material handlings, such as pick and place, storage, retrieval, and transportation. AMH equipment enables just-in-time (JIT) delivery of raw materials, computerized control of received assembled parts, and tracking articles in factories and storage places.



The warehouse automation allows for increased throughput, better resource utilization, reduced labour, lesser operational costs, decreased handling and storage costs, lesser human error, increased productivity and efficiency, and smaller stockout events. Hence, the warehouse automation market is growing.



The automatic stacker crane segment is expected to hold a dominant share throughout the forecast period as they are fast improving their ability to operate without human interventions



Automatic stacker cranes are piloted by the warehouse control system. They are pre-programmed with the help of an algorithm to perform the detection of goods through sensors. An automatic stacker crane eliminates the idle time and unnecessary movements through pre-calculation with the help of a warehouse management system. Thus, the user can improve the capacity and efficiency of their warehouse with the same floor space.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share by 2027



Asia Oceania is projected to hold the largest share of the stacker crane market by 2027 because of the increasing adoption in China, and, India. While other countries in the region such as Japan and South Korea are projected to improve their share through the up-gradation and retrofitting of existing stacker crane systems. Furthermore, global stacker crane OEMs are relocating their operations in the region. The technology transfer has led to growth in the number of local players which is expected to reduce the cost of stacker crane adaptation in the region. Hence the region is expected to increase its share during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Stacker Crane Market

4.2 Stacker Crane Market, by Type

4.3 Stacker Crane Market, by Operation Type

4.4 Stacker Crane Market, by End Use Industry

4.5 Robotic Stacker Crane Market, by Region

4.6 Stacker Crane Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (Asrs)

5.2.1.2 Rising Popularity of Automated Material Handling Equipment and Warehouses

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Integration and Switching Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Development of Robotic Stacker Cranes

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Third-Party Logistics (3Pl)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Challenges Related to Sensing Elements

5.2.4.2 Flexible and Scalable Stacker Crane Solutions for Industries

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Stacker Crane Market

5.4 Stacker Crane Market Scenario

5.4.1 Realistic Scenario

5.4.2 Low-Impact Scenario

5.4.3 High-Impact Scenario

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Stacker Crane Market Ecosystem

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Framework

6 Stacker Crane Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Industry Insights

6.1.3 Assumptions

6.2 Single Column

6.2.1 Growth of Global E-Commerce Industry to Boost Demand for Single Column Segment

6.3 Double Column

6.3.1 Growing Automation in Automotive Industry to Influence Demand for Double Column Stacker Cranes

7 Stacker Crane Market, by Operation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Semi-Automatic

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Material Handling Technology in Emerging Economies to Boost Demand for Semi-Automated Stacker Cranes

7.3 Automatic

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment Drives Demand for Automatic Stacker Cranes

8 Stacker Crane Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Consumer Goods

8.2.1 Fluctuating Demand and Increasing Adaptation of Make-To-Stock Manufacturing Techniques to Drive Demand for Stacker Cranes

8.3 E-Commerce/Retail & Wholesale

8.3.1 Change in Consumer Habits due to Pandemic Led to Growth of Retail & Wholesale Segment

8.4 Pharmaceutical

8.4.1 Increasing Demand and Need for Safe Storing & Handling Drove Market

8.5 Automotive

8.5.1 Time-Bound Manufacturing Contributes to Demand for Stacker Cranes in Automotive Segment

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Price Fluctuations and Globalization of Suppliers Improved Material Handling

9 Robotic Stacker Crane Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Autostore

9.3 Early Baggage Storage (Ebs)

9.4 Sortation Systems

9.5 Robotized Order Preparation

10 Stacker Crane Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Stacker Crane Market Share Analysis, 2020

11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

11.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

11.4.1 Terminology

11.4.2 Star

11.4.3 Emerging Leaders

11.4.4 Pervasive

11.4.5 Participants

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Deals

11.5.3 Expansions, 2018-2021

11.6 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2018-2021

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Stacker Crane Market - Key Players

12.1.1 Daifuku

12.1.2 Swisslog Ag

12.1.3 Kion Group Ag

12.1.4 Ssi Schafer

12.1.5 Murata Machinery, Ltd.

12.1.6 Doosan Corporation

12.1.7 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

12.1.8 Jungheinrich Ag

12.1.9 Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd

12.1.10 Toyota Industries Corporation

12.1.11 Atox Sistemas De Almacenaje, S.A

12.1.12 Mecalux, Inc

12.1.13 Godrej Koerber Supply Chain Limited

12.2 Stacker Crane Market - Additional Players

12.2.1 Clark Material Handling

12.2.2 Electromesh

12.2.3 Mias Group

12.2.4 Cassioli

12.2.5 Alstef Group

12.2.6 Kalmar Global

12.2.7 Ltw Intralogistics GmbH

12.2.8 Knapp Ag

12.2.9 Vanderlande Corporation

12.2.10 Tgw Logistics Group

12.2.11 Beumer Group

13 Recommendations

14 Appendix

