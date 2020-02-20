Stacker Market to Reach $3.13 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Stacker Market by type (Electric, Manual/Hydraulic, and Semi-Electric) and End User (Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Automobile, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global stacker industry generated $2.03 billion in 2018, and is estimated to garner $3.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Focus on robust & compact material handling equipment, surge in infrastructure projects across the globe, and multiple benefits such as usability and efficiency drive the global stacker market. However, variations in raw material prices and increase in adoption of forklift hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and lower costs of stackers in comparison to other conventional material handling machineries create new opportunities in the market.

The electric segment to maintain its lead status during the forecast period

Based on type, the electric segment contributed to more than one-third of the total share of the global stacker market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to environment-friendly nature and their effectiveness in bringing materials or components to a production line along with eliminating waste materials & by-products. The report also analyzes the segments including manual/hydraulic and semi-electric.

The retail & wholesale segment to continue its lion's share in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on end user, the retail & wholesale segment accounted for the highest market share of the global stacker market, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to continue its lion's share in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to enhanced transportation network between different countries and continents leading to rise in storage of goods in warehouses. However, the logistics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in demand for hydraulic trucks along with development of advanced stackers for logistics and warehouse areas.

Asia-Pacific to dominate throughout the forecast period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global stacker market in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to large number of ongoing infrastructure and development activities in China and India. The research also discusses Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Leading market players

CLARK Material Handling Company

Crown Equipment Corporation

Doosan Corporation

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Hangcha Group Co., Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

