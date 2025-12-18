StackGen Named in Four Gartner® Hype Cycles™ for Platform Engineering, Infrastructure Strategy, Site Reliability Engineering, and I&O Automation in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StackGen today announced its inclusion as a Sample Vendor across four 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reports for its Autonomous Infrastructure Platform (AIP). StackGen was named in the Infrastructure from Code category in four reports: Hype Cycle for Platform Engineering, 2025, Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, 2025, Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategy, 2025, and Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2025. This recognition comes as enterprises increasingly struggle to realize returns from AI coding investments—with infrastructure bottlenecks preventing developers from shipping AI-generated code at production velocity.

"We believe being recognized across four distinct Gartner Hype Cycle reports validates our comprehensive approach to autonomous infrastructure," said Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of StackGen. "While most vendors focus on point solutions, our Autonomous Infrastructure Platform addresses the entire infrastructure lifecycle—from developer intent to production operations—across platform engineering, site reliability, infrastructure strategy, and automation domains."

"We believe that our recognition across four Gartner Hype Cycles demonstrates that autonomous infrastructure isn't just about automation—it's about fundamentally reimagining how infrastructure should work in an AI-first world," said Asif Awan, CPO of StackGen. "With AI agents solving real problems across every aspect of infrastructure management, we're building the foundation for infrastructure that operates itself."

About StackGen

StackGen delivers an Autonomous Infrastructure Platform (AIP) powered by Aiden, its AI agent that enables platform engineering, DevOps, and SRE teams to move from manual processes to intent-driven automation. Aiden is available in specialized offerings: Aiden for Platform Engineers provides infrastructure provisioning with self-service and governance capabilities while Aiden for DevOps connects to existing DevOps tools to automate workflows. The platform enables autonomous infrastructure across four pillars—self-building, self-governing, self-healing, and self-optimizing—while maintaining compliance and security standards across multiple cloud environments. StackGen serves enterprise and fast growing customers including Autodesk, SAP NS2 and Nielsen. For more information about StackGen's Autonomous Infrastructure Platform, visit www.stackgen.com or contact [email protected] .

