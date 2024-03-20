StackHawk API Testing Solution Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now experience StackHawk's modern dynamic application security testing (DAST) and API security testing capabilities, making shift-left security more accessible to enterprises seeking better efficiency in their AppSec programs

DENVER, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk , the company making application security testing part of software delivery, today announced the availability of StackHawk Pro and StackHawk Enterprise in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. StackHawk customers will be able to utilize Azure's scalability, high availability and trusted security to their fullest potential with the expanded offering.

Application and API security testing is shifting left more than ever to seamlessly integrate vulnerability testing earlier in the development lifecycle, allowing developers to resolve vulnerabilities within their workflow. By expanding StackHawk's offerings with Azure, StackHawk is providing more developers worldwide with the ability to actively run security as part of the traditional CI/CD workflows, allowing them to catch vulnerabilities before they make it to production.

"Expanding our offering into the Microsoft Azure Marketplace allows us to offer modernized application and API security to more developers across the globe, allowing them to quickly identify, prioritize and fix security issues from within their Azure development environments," said Scott Gerlach, CSO and co-founder at StackHawk. "Our solution provides developers the ability to find and fix security bugs at any stage of software development, while also giving security teams integral insight into their application and API security posture. Expanding our purpose-built solution into the Azure Marketplace furthers our mission to shift software security left and provide widespread, rapid access to security testing that is integrated into the most crucial stages of software delivery."

Today's enterprise buyers are increasingly turning to cloud marketplaces such as Azure and AWS to purchase their software solutions, given their convenience and instant access, especially in relation to procurement and vendor management. Providing direct access to StackHawk Pro and StackHawk Enterprise through the Azure Marketplace certifies StackHawk's ability to reach new heights of potential with an expanded base of cloud customers on top of their existing users.

To learn more about StackHawk and how developers can access its solutions through the Azure Marketplace, please visit https://www.stackhawk.com/partners/microsoft/ .

About StackHawk

StackHawk is making application security testing part of software delivery. The StackHawk platform empowers engineers to easily find and fix application security bugs at any stage of software development. With a strong founding team that has deep experience in security and DevOps, and some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is putting application security testing into the hands of engineers. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at www.stackhawk.com .

