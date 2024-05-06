StackHawk Secures Top Honor in 2024 Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2024

StackHawk recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as most innovative API security provider

DENVER, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk , the company making application security testing part of software delivery,today announced that the company was named winner of 'Most Innovative API Security' in the 12th Annual Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2024. These prestigious global awards, by Cyber Defense Magazine, recognize innovators with compelling value propositions for their products in competitive infosecurity industries.

Built for modern engineering teams, StackHawk has reimagined API security testing by empowering developers to find and fix security vulnerabilities during their traditional build workflows. StackHawk believes in putting API and application security testing in the hands of the engineers who write the code, while bridging the trust gap among their AppSec counterparts with visibility and control.

"Being honored as a winner is a testament to our team's continued pursuit of excellence and commitment to redefining application and API security," said Joni Klippert, CEO and co-founder of StackHawk. "This recognition underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and excited to continue leading the way towards furthered innovation in API Security."

A developer-centric API security testing tool ensures more vulnerabilities can be addressed during the development stage of software delivery, reducing hours spent triaging bugs found in production, and helping scale AppSec teams. The platform enables diligent prioritization of security bugs earlier in the development process to avoid schedule disruption and help teams identify and investigate high priority issues, allowing them to fix security bugs prior to production at the accelerated rate of software delivery.

"StackHawk embodies the key attributes we seek in winners: a proactive approach to understanding future threats, delivering cost-effective solutions, and innovating in unexpected ways to mitigate cyber risks and stay ahead of breaches," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "StackHawk is unquestionably deserving of this prestigious award and consideration for implementation in any environment,"

This announcement comes just on the heels of StackHawk's recent announcement of availability of StackHawk Pro and StackHawk Enterprise in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and the closed beta of ' API Discovery powered by HawkAI " which leverages AI to give Security teams improved insights of their API and Application attack surface. These offerings provide security teams with ongoing discovery and visibility into their organization's attack surface. They enable teams to pinpoint gaps in coverage, align security testing with the fast pace of software development, and collaborate more effectively with code-writing engineers.

About StackHawk

StackHawk is making application security testing part of software delivery. The StackHawk platform offers engineering teams the ability to find and fix application bugs at any stage of software development. Built by a strong founding team with deep experience in security and DevOps, and funded by some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is leading the shift left movement by putting application security testing into the hands of engineers the moment they build code. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at www.stackhawk.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

StackHawk Media Contact:

Sena McGrand

Lumina Communications for StackHawk

[email protected]

CDM Media Inquiries:

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

[email protected]

www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE StackHawk