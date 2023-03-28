StackHawk's API and Application Security Testing Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Leading Dynamic application security testing (DAST) and API security testing software now available in AWS Marketplace making automated application security testing from within CI/CD workflows more accessible to organizations

DENVER, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk, the company making web application and API security testing part of software delivery, today announced the availability of StackHawk Pro and StackHawk Enterprise for trial and purchase through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. By listing through the AWS Marketplace, organizations that rely on AWS can streamline the purchase and deployment of StackHawk, giving development teams a simplified way to implement and automate API and application security testing into their AWS environments.

Application security testing is shifting left and organizations are increasingly realizing the importance of integrating vulnerability testing much earlier in the development lifecycle. StackHawk is breaking down the silos between development and security teams and creating a more efficient way to deploy security tested software. By scaling application security through engineering, developers have more control to find and fix vulnerabilities and automate security as part of their traditional CI/CD workflows.

"While digital transformation has improved the ability for organizations to rapidly build and deploy software to meet the needs of their customers, these organizations are struggling to decrease risk and maintain compliance at the pace of modern software delivery." says Joni Klippert, CEO and co-founder of StackHawk. "StackHawk was built to meet this need by helping organizations automate and scale application security as part of the software delivery lifecycle. Expanding distribution through the AWS Marketplace better enables us to meet the demand of our customers as they continue to prioritize application security as part of their digital cloud transformation strategies."

Mid-market and Enterprise buyers increasingly prefer purchasing software and services through cloud marketplaces such as AWS Marketplace. The shifting preference towards marketplaces ultimately comes down to the convenience and speed they provide, especially in relation to procurement and vendor management. StackHawk's AWS Marketplace listing offers two tiers to meet organizational needs. StackHawk Pro gives teams a streamlined approach to application security testing within their developer ecosystem, while StackHawk Enterprise, includes all the functionality of Pro, and offers customized scanning, granular control, and deep coverage to manage vulnerabilities across the organization.

To learn more about StackHawk and how developers can access its solutions through the AWS Marketplace, please visit https://sthwk.com/aws-marketplace.

For more information about how StackHawk integrates with AWS code services, please visit https://www.stackhawk.com/partners/aws/

About StackHawk

StackHawk is making application security testing part of software delivery. The StackHawk platform empowers engineers to easily find and fix application security bugs at any stage of software development. With a strong founding team that has deep experience in security and DevOps, and some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is putting application security testing into the hands of engineers. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at www.stackhawk.com .

Media Contact

Caitlin Kruell

Lumina Communications for StackHawk

[email protected]

SOURCE StackHawk