Stackwell and Compass Working Capital Launch Compass Capital Club to Support Families with Low Incomes in the Boston Area

BOSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stackwell and Compass Working Capital are proud to announce the launch of Compass Capital Club, a program designed to expand access to the public capital markets for families with low incomes. The program aims to help selected participants build long-term wealth through investing, investment education, and structured support.

Compass Capital Club is part of Compass's broader mission to end asset poverty and close persistent racial and gender wealth gaps. Through this partnership, 75 eligible participants — current or former Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program participants at Compass — will gain access to a Stackwell investment account, financial education resources, and seed investment capital to support their entry into the stock market. For many of these families, FSS and financial coaching have laid the foundation for financial stability. Compass Capital Club represents the natural next step in their wealth-building journey, expanding their toolkit and diversifying their assets in a risk-mitigated environment.

Under the program, Compass will provide up to $2,000 in grant funding per eligible participant, deposited into a Stackwell investment account. Pairing seed capital with clear, practical financial education – delivered through monthly workshops – will create an opportunity for families to learn how investing works, without risking their own money. The ultimate goal is for individuals and families to build knowledge, confidence, and skills necessary for long-term financial agency and lasting wealth.

"Boston is where Stackwell was built, and it's also where we see firsthand how many people are still shut out of wealth-building opportunities because they haven't had access to capital or the right tools," said Trevor Rozier-Byrd, Founder and CEO of Stackwell. "Compass Capital Club is our way of giving back — opening the door to the public markets in a way that feels achievable, not intimidating."

"Ending asset poverty requires bold, layered strategies," said Markita Morris-Louis, CEO of Compass Working Capital. "By partnering with Stackwell, we're opening the door to the capital markets for people who have historically been excluded. Coupled with what they are learning and saving through FSS, these families can begin to build real, lasting wealth."

ABOUT COMPASS WORKING CAPITAL

Compass Working Capital's mission is to partner with families with low incomes to build assets as a pathway out of poverty. To achieve our mission, we operate client-centered savings and financial coaching programs, deliver training and technical assistance to other practitioners, and shape policy solutions that dismantle barriers to asset building. Compass partners with affordable housing providers to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Family Self-Sufficiency program, the nation's largest asset-building program for families with low incomes. Since 2010, Compass has partnered with 7,300 families to build $35 million in savings through the FSS program. To learn more, visit http://compassworkingcapital.org.

ABOUT STACKWELL

Stackwell is an innovative fintech platform dedicated to increasing financial wellness and asset ownership among multicultural emerging wealth builders. Stackwell's platform provides automated portfolio construction to simplify investing, financial wellness education to increase investor confidence, and science-based engagement tools to drive behavioral change and financial goals realization. By addressing cultural, social, and emotional barriers to financial inclusion, Stackwell is helping our communities build wealth and thrive. To learn more, visit https://www.stackwellcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Purvi Harley, Director of Communications, Compass Working Capital: [email protected]

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SOURCE Stackwell