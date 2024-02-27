Stacy Bowe Appointed President of Multiplatform Video Commerce Retailer HSN

Former QVC Chief Merchandising Officer with more than 25 years of extensive retail experience in multichannel and omnichannel to drive brand differentiation for HSN

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail Group SM, part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), today announced the appointment of Stacy Bowe to President, HSN. She most recently held the position of Chief Merchandising Officer, QVC US. Bowe will report to Qurate Retail, Inc., President and CEO David L. Rawlinson II and will be a member of the company's executive leadership team.

Stacy Bowe, President, HSN

"We're at a compelling point in the trajectory of our turnaround," said David Rawlinson. "In the 18 months that Stacy has been Chief Merchant for QVC US, she rapidly recalibrated our buying program, improved our inventory levels, and reinvigorated the freshness and newness of our assortment. Her leadership has been instrumental in reinstating the unique affinity that QVC shares with its customers and its position as a premier destination for national and entrepreneurial brands. Stacy's consumer focus and experience at top brands like Macy's will be critical in accelerating HSN's position with consumers, brands, and the celebrities and entertainers that differentiate HSN in the marketplace."

Rob Muller, who most recently held the President, HSN role, has made the decision to depart HSN to focus on family and other pursuits. Muller will be working closely with Bowe over the next several weeks to ensure a successful transition. Muller is expected to remain with HSN to support the transition through April 2024.

"I am grateful to Rob for his work leading HSN as we stood up the turnaround and wish him success in his future pursuits," continued Rawlinson. "His 23-year tenure with the company and his expertise across operations and commerce made him uniquely suited to lead the work of the past two years, which included critical cost-savings initiatives and guiding the team through change and transformation. Rob's leadership and vision helped to solidify the path forward for HSN and his contributions built a strong foundation for HSN's long-term success."

Bowe's appointment will be effective immediately, with Muller's support in an advisory capacity through a transition period.

