Staff Augmentation Services' Supply Chain and Procurement Market Insights with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends: SpendEdge

Who are the leading suppliers of Staff Augmentation Services?

Randstad NV, The Adecco Group, and ManpowerGroup Inc. are a few of the key suppliers in the Staff Augmentation Services market.

What is the Staff Augmentation Services procurement market's predicted CAGR?

The Staff Augmentation Services procurement market will grow at a CAGR of about 4.06% during 2022-2026.

What are the major pricing models?

Retainer pricing, Bill-rate pricing, and Temporary worker fees pricing are the key pricing models.

What will be incremental spending in Staff Augmentation Services procurement?

This procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 107.35 billion , during 2022-2026.

Staff Augmentation Services Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

This market's top pricing models

Changing price forecasts

Favorability of the current Staff Augmentation Services's TCO (total cost of ownership)

Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

