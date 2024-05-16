Staffbase Launches Mission Control - A Modern Navigation System for Communicators

Next-generation communications technology created to inspire employees and generate measurable business impact

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking communications technology to a whole new strategic level, Staffbase , a leading employee communications cloud provider, today announces the launch of Mission Control at its annual VOICES event. This game-changing communications management solution enables communicators to plan, co-create and measure the impact of inspirational employee communications that help entire organizations connect, engage with, and drive action across their teams.

"At Staffbase, we believe that internal communications can deliver far deeper strategic impact than simply being an information distribution channel. It's a unique function within organizations that is in a prime position to empower their companies to seamlessly stay in control of their narratives and course-correct, if need be," says Staffbase CEO and cofounder Martin Böhringer. "The launch of Mission Control enables communications professionals to level-up their comms game. It's the navigation system for communicators that allows them to steer their comms strategy with precision and unlock the true potential of communication to deliver meaningful business results."

Mission Control is a made-for-communications solution providing synergy with employee email, employee app, and intranet. Post this

Mission Control by Staffbase is a holistic made-for-communications solution providing synergy with best-in-class internal channels such as employee email, employee app, and intranet, to truly own corporate narratives from the inside out. Designed to be the single source of truth for advanced thoughtful communications planning, combining strategic and operational tasks in one central solution.

Mission Control is now available free-of-charge as a Public Beta program for Staffbase intranet and app customers from May 16 to October 31, 2024. Mission Control will be generally available from Q4 2024. It will be the foundation that brings corporate internal and external communications together in a single platform. Visit here for more information about Mission Control. Staffbase customers can sign up for the free beta program here .

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With almost 3,000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. Staffbase was named a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Staffbase also received the 2024 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox.

Headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany, Staffbase has offices worldwide, including New York City, London, Berlin, Sydney, and Vancouver.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

