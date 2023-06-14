StaffDNA answers strong market demand, adds per diem to its world-class healthcare staffing app

PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffDNA added per diem functionality to its robust staffing app in the second quarter. The new per diem offering delivers unprecedented access to all healthcare job details, including pay, without requiring candidates to register.

Candidates are now booking shifts with the highly anticipated per diem enhancement in 14 states. The company is moving quickly toward nationwide coverage, adding new states monthly.

Unregistered candidates browsing the app can search the full job board and view over 17,000 actively updated and available shifts. The powerful job search technology includes a wide range of professions and settings from RNs to CNAs, as well as hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home health settings.

The radical technology platform is the only one to provide a single app enabling candidates to see all shifts, details, job requirements, and pay without registering. The StaffDNA app diverges from established industry practice requiring job searchers to register and often submit documentation to unlock job details. The company is focused on transparency, user control, and a streamlined experience.

"Again, we changed the game," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA. "This made it so simple and transparent for healthcare workers to pick up shifts."

The per diem offering coincides with strong industry demand for shift work and provides an essential tool directly connecting candidates with clients. The market leading app brings a consolidated view to travel, local, staff, and per diem jobs in a single integrated app. It is the only one of its kind to do so. The patented technology is the fastest growing of its kind and recently surpassed one million downloaded apps.

About StaffDNA
StaffDNA was founded in March 2020 to redefine the digital staffing model with next generation technology. The Plano, TX based company pioneers digital marketplace offerings for healthcare professionals and employers. The StaffDNA app gives users unprecedented levels of transparency and control over their healthcare careers and provides nationwide coverage to more than 6000 hospitals, long term care, and skilled nursing facilities. StaffDNA has won numerous awards including World Changing Technology recognition from Fast Company and Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare. StaffDNA's app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

